5 Daily Habits That Are Killing Your Laptop Battery

Batteries don't always stay the same size. When you're charging your laptop, the battery expands, and when you unplug, it contracts as it discharges. For the lithium-ion batteries present in laptops, this change in size is minuscule in comparison to other technologies, which is a big reason why Apple and Google aren't switching to silicon-carbon batteries. Despite its benefits, one limitation of lithium battery tech is that keeping these power cells 100% full for long periods of time can speed up the aging of the battery.

The fix for this one is simple: Remember to unplug your laptop when you're not actively charging it. It's also a good idea to not fill your battery completely each time you charge it. 80% seems to be the sweet spot where you won't have your laptop running out of juice anytime soon, but you'll still be ensuring its battery stays healthy.

There are a couple of features present in many laptops that help with this. First, some modern laptops stop charging once the battery reaches a set limit. This feature exists to prevent the aforementioned issues with the battery aging prematurely. Additionally, certain laptops come with a feature called bypass charging. As the name suggests, this bypasses the current flowing into the battery when you're using your laptop while it's plugged in. Instead, it directly powers up your laptop the same way it would a PC, helping to reduce the number of battery cycles.