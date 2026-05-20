What's The Average Lifespan Of An Apple Pencil Tip?

The Apple Pencil is one of the best iPad accessories, being essential for any artists who use their tablet for digital projects. While the Apple Pencil is expensive and there are smart money alternative iPad styluses that accomplish the basics for free, the device's pressure sensitivity is unmatched, emulating the feeling of writing on paper better than any other digital pen. However, a worn out Apple Pencil tip will impact your experience, which is why it's important to replace them when necessary.

The lifespan of an Apple Pencil tip varies greatly based on how frequently you're using it and how hard you press down. Those who use their Pencil hours a day for art or notetaking shouldn't have to replace theirs super often, though, with tips generally lasting at least six months or a year even with heavy usage. Keep in mind that screen protectors can cause your Apple Pencil tip to wear out much faster, especially if you're using a rough matte one. One user reported their Pencil tip wore out after just a month of using it with a paper-like protector, so that's something to keep in mind when choosing a screen protector.