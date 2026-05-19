Why Some iPhone Cases Have A Vertical Line Under The MagSafe Circle
Apple's handy MagSafe system landed in 2020 with the launch of the iPhone 12. The magnetic technology, with its iconic MagSafe circle, launched primarily as a convenient way to charge your Apple handset and also carry compatible accessories like wallets that attach securely to the circular magnet inside the back of the phone. MagSafe has since evolved into a full accessory ecosystem that now includes items such as battery packs, car mounts, stands, grips, and a slew of other third-party offerings from a large number of manufacturers.
MagSafe-compatible iPhone cases have become popular, too. You may have one yourself. In fact, if you have a clear iPhone case with MagSafe, you'll see the all-important circle containing the magnets that make the feature possible. On such cases, you'll also notice a small vertical line just below the circle. The line is more important than you may realize, as it affects the positioning of your attached accessories.
An essential second magnet
If you pick up a MagSafe-compatible iPhone case with a clear design, you'll notice the MagSafe circle containing the all-important magnets. While it's true that the iPhone's built-in MagSafe magnets have enough pull to attach items through many non-MagSafe iPhone cases, incorporating them into a case increases the strength of the attachment — important if you're carrying something valuable like a wallet, and convenient if you don't want to be picking up some of the best MagSafe compatible battery packs or other accessory from the floor every time they slide off.
But what about that small vertical line that you can see just below the MagSafe circle on an iPhone case, which is also in the same location inside MagSafe-compatible iPhones? It is, in fact, a standalone magnet and not part of the charging technology, which is contained purely within the circular part. Apple included this smaller magnet in its MagSafe design for a specific reason.
For example, the vertical magnet supports positioning and orientation so that the MagSafe accessory properly aligns with the circle when you attach it. Perfect alignment ensures a full connection for battery charging, increasing efficiency. It also anchors something like a wallet into the upright position, preventing it from sliding about.
Picking the right MagSafe accessory for your iPhone
As with any popular product, especially ones for Apple devices, third-party companies are keen to offer their own MagSafe products to the tech giant's huge customer base. That also means there'll be lower-quality MagSafe iPhone cases that you'll want to avoid. Helpfully, Apple has a Made for iPhone (MFi) badge that it includes on the packaging of approved third-party accessories, giving customers peace of mind regarding safety and performance when buying such items.
Apple-certified makers offering MagSafe accessories include the likes of Belkin, OtterBox, Spigen, and ESR. For non-MFi brands, the best advice is to check online reviews that conduct thorough tests to uncover any major design flaws. A common issue with poorly made MagSafe iPhone cases is weak magnet strength, so if possible, it's best to try the case out in person, unless you've read a trusted review that gives it the green light. You'll want to be sure that the case holds your accessory steady and maintains a secure connection even when you're moving around.
To ensure that the case includes the vertical magnet, attach something like a wallet and see if it holds steady or comes loose. Many iPhone owners have found MagSafe to be a useful addition to the iPhone lineup, but with so many third-party MagSafe options hitting the market, the key is choosing well-made accessories that deliver dependable magnet strength and reliable compatibility.