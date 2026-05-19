Why Some iPhone Cases Have A Vertical Line Under The MagSafe Circle

If you pick up a MagSafe-compatible iPhone case with a clear design, you'll notice the MagSafe circle containing the all-important magnets. While it's true that the iPhone's built-in MagSafe magnets have enough pull to attach items through many non-MagSafe iPhone cases, incorporating them into a case increases the strength of the attachment — important if you're carrying something valuable like a wallet, and convenient if you don't want to be picking up some of the best MagSafe compatible battery packs or other accessory from the floor every time they slide off.

But what about that small vertical line that you can see just below the MagSafe circle on an iPhone case, which is also in the same location inside MagSafe-compatible iPhones? It is, in fact, a standalone magnet and not part of the charging technology, which is contained purely within the circular part. Apple included this smaller magnet in its MagSafe design for a specific reason.

For example, the vertical magnet supports positioning and orientation so that the MagSafe accessory properly aligns with the circle when you attach it. Perfect alignment ensures a full connection for battery charging, increasing efficiency. It also anchors something like a wallet into the upright position, preventing it from sliding about.