David Harbour's Stranger Things Follow-Up Series On HBO Max Is A Perfect Murder Mystery

After nearly a decade of playing Jim Hopper in Netflix's hugely successful "Stranger Things," and also starting his tenure as Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ("Black Widow," "What If...," "Thunderbolts*," and "Marvel Zombies") during the same time, David Harbour has surprised fans this spring with a completely different role in a dark comedy and murder mystery limited series streaming on HBO Max. Harbour plays Floyd Smernitch in Steve Conrad's seven-episode "DTF St. Louis," a massive pivot from playing characters who are there to help save the day (especially in "Stranger Things") or provide some comic relief (in Marvel's movies and TV shows).

Unlike Hopper and Shostakov, Smernitch isn't an action character. He's a middle-aged man, working at a TV station in St. Louis, and living in an unhappy marriage. Harbour's Floyd dies early in the "DTF St. Louis" show, which is what may be expected from some murder mysteries. This isn't a spoiler for the popular HBO Max series, as the character's death is revealed from the start of the official trailer (below). Conrad, who wrote and directed the series, wants the audience to know who the victim is as early as possible, so the guessing game can start.

The synopsis of "DTF St. Louis" offers the same spoiler, adding an extra detail that should spice up the story further. HBO described the show as "a limited series about a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead." In other words, Harbour is just one of the show's big stars.