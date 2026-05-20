4 Signs Your Laptop Battery Might Be Dying

The amount of time it takes for your laptop to charge usually shouldn't vary all that much. If it takes your laptop longer to charge than normal, this might be a sign of a dying battery. Be aware that taking a long time to bring it back to full isn't the only charging issue that could be linked to battery trouble.

For example, you might notice that charging is inconsistent. Sometimes, the laptop charges reliably, while in other instances it may not. Even if the device charges up, its battery power may nevertheless drain more quickly than expected. A battery that doesn't retain its charge for as long as it used to is probably in need of a replacement.

A similar problem that can be easy to overlook if you're not actively paying attention to it is fast, seemingly random, or unexpected changes in a battery's charge. For example, maybe your battery is at 80%, then within a few minutes, it depletes to 50%, only to shoot back up suddenly after. This is yet another red flag that you should install a new battery. It's worth noting that, although it's technically possible to run a laptop without a battery by relying solely on AC power, doing so isn't recommended. For instance, a sudden cut to the power could result in the device crashing, resulting in any unsaved work being lost.