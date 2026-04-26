Can You Use A Laptop Without A Battery?

If you have an old laptop with a dying or swollen battery, the idea of removing it entirely and using the laptop on AC power does sound appealing. You can save some money by not replacing the battery, too. But does it work? Yes, you can run a laptop without a battery, but it's generally not recommended. That's because if there's a fluctuation or a power cut, the laptop will immediately turn off in the absence of a battery, and you will end up losing unsaved work. However, if the power supply is stable, your laptop will run the same as it would with a battery.

To put this into perspective, you need to understand the difference between a desktop and a laptop. A desktop consists of several different components, including the monitor, keyboard, mouse, CPU, and GPU. Your laptop typically houses all the same components. They are just closely packed, making laptops smaller and more portable.

The battery is one of the key differences. While a laptop features one, a desktop doesn't. But the components of a laptop don't always draw power from the battery. On modern laptops — like the best ones for 2026 — with better battery management, when the battery is fully charged, the system automatically cuts off the power supply to it and directs AC power to the components. This also means that when you remove the battery, the laptop will remain powered on and work the same. At least that's how it is with most laptops, but not all.