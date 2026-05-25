Why It Takes So Long To Build New Air Force One Planes

Air Force One is an aircraft of legend, known for its high-profile arrivals all over the world during state visits, and the highly secretive technology it uses to protect the president of the United States. The pair of highly modified Boeing 747-200 series aircraft — known as VC-25As — have been flying since 1990. Considering the complex array of communications and self-defense systems it requires, replacing it with a modern iteration is an enormous undertaking.

Boeing was awarded a $3.9 billion contract in 2018 to replace the aging fleet of aircraft, and committed to delivering the type by 2024. That delivery target has since slipped twice, and is now slated for service entry no earlier than 2029. U.S. president Donald Trump, who has stated that he intends to fly aboard the new aircraft before the end of his current term, has already expressed his displeasure at the delay.

The two Boeing 747-800s that were initially ordered by Russian airline Transaero were purchased in 2019 after the airline went bankrupt before the jets could be delivered. The first Trump administration picked up the aircraft at a reduced cost after Trump alleged that the Air Force One replacement program's costs were spiraling. The two aircraft are now at a Boeing facility in San Antonio, Texas, where the modifications are under way.