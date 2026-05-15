Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry Had To Fight NBC To Keep A Popular Character

There have been plenty of timelines explored in the "Star Trek" universe, but had NBC originally had its way, we might've ended up in one without its most beloved crew member. Before Captain Kirk became a popular name, and even before we'd been introduced to his predecessor, Captain Pike, Gene Roddenberry was having issues with the network that would become something of a nuisance as the show developed. Besides making the sexist demand of swapping out Majel Barrett from a weapon-ready hero to Nurse Chapel, they also took issue with another Enterprise crew member: first officer, Mr. Spock. Well, more specifically, his pointy ears.

According to Herb Solow, who was the Desilu executive in charge back in 1965, NBC was concerned about the Vulcan character's alien features, which they felt had devilish connotations. "It was as if they believed that, after Satan had been cast out of the Garden of Eden, he was reincarnated as actor Leonard Nimoy and cast into Star Trek as science officer Spock, a pointed-eared, arched eyebrowed 'satanic' Vulcan alien," he explained (per StarTrek.com).

The worry was that local stations and advertisers who dared to go where no one had gone before would also be scrutinized by religious groups for backing a character who resembled Lucifer. A tough back-and-forth between Roddenberry and NBC ensued, and while the show's creator thought he'd won the battle, the studio took evasive maneuvers to steer clear of Spock, although they'd come to regret that decision.