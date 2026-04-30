Star Trek's Original Crew Was Changed By A Sexist Demand From NBC

When Gene Roddenberry pitched his concept for "Star Trek," he famously suggested that it would resemble a "wagon train to the stars." That is, it would use the popular tropes of old Western films to engage audiences — but add a science fiction twist. While Westerns like "The Big Valley" occasionally included tough, gun-toting women, they were still a rarity in the 1960s. They were even rarer in typical TV fare, in which women were cast as housewives, secretaries, mother-in-laws, and the like. In fact, just a few years before "Star Trek" launched, Mary Tyler Moore had to argue the case for wearing pants on set.

Roddenberry, however, wanted to push the envelope. He cast his wife, Majel Barrett, in a "man's" role, dressed her modestly in the same uniform as her male crewmates, handed her a phaser, and asked her to unemotionally take charge of the away team as it headed to an unknown planet. Perhaps even more daring, he asked Barrett to actually take a physically challenging role in subduing an admittedly wimpy alien. Some of Roddenberry's more radical ideas survived well into the 2000s, but in 1965, they were simply unacceptable.

Based on its understanding of the American audience, NBC took issue with Number One. According to Majel Barrett in "An Oral History of Star Trek," "NBC felt that my position as Number One would have to be cut because no one would believe that a woman could hold the position of second-in-command."