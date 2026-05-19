Linux Vs. Windows: Which Is Better For Your PC?

The Windows vs Linux argument can be easily boiled down quite quickly. If you're after a secure, semi-stable system that doesn't require you to be a power user, stick with Windows. Just make sure you get the right version of Windows 11, Home or Pro. For those fed up of the subscriptions or artificial intelligence direction of Microsoft, or need a free alternative to Windows for older PCs unable to install Windows 11, Linux is probably your best bet.

Despite the summary above, the conversation of which operating system (OS) is better for your computer, Windows or Linux, isn't simple. In recent months, Windows has become more unstable in subsequent updates, to the point where Microsoft now allows users to stop updates from coming through. This, along with the company's push into artificial intelligence, has caused an estimated half a million users to switch from Windows. Linux comes with the need to at least have basic computer literacy — something that's been on a downward swing for quite some time.

Microsoft Windows has been around since 1985, starting out as a graphical user interface for MS-DOS systems. Before Windows 95 overhauled how an OS functioned, Windows really was just a glorified layer atop an existing OS. During this time, a Finnish man named Linus Torvalds was disappointed with the limitations of the educational OS, Minix. Eventually, once he began programming ways for it to interface with UNIX and POSIX systems, he created Linux. The new open-source operating system has taken on a life of its own, with thousands of contributors every year for the last 35 years.