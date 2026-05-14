AirDrop For Android Is Expanding – Here's Every Phone That's Getting It Next

Google surprised Android users in late November 2025 by enabling Quick Share to work with Apple's AirDrop feature on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Quick Share and AirDrop are both device-to-device wireless sharing features, but Apple's implementation may have inspired Google's Quick Share. Before last November, Quick Share and AirDrop were not compatible, which meant that quickly sharing photos and videos between Android phones and iPhones was impossible. Google's latest updates didn't immediately fix the problem, as the feature was limited to Pixel devices. Pixel 10 owners could use Quick Share to AirDrop functionality, and the feature expanded to Pixel 9, Pixel 10a, and Galaxy S26 devices in early 2026, but a recent Google announcement brings good news for more Android users.

Google held a livestream on May 12 to announce several new features coming to Android devices in anticipation of next week's Google I/O 2026. In addition to unveiling new Android 17 features, including Gemini AI features, and a major redesign of Android emojis, Google also announced that more Android phones will be able to share content with iPhones via the new Quick Share-AirDrop feature. Not all Android phones currently in use are compatible with AirDrop, but Google did announce a workaround for devices that aren't: a new Quick Share feature that lets users generate a QR code and share files with iPhone users via the cloud. WhatsApp for Android will also support sharing files via Quick Share in the future.