AirDrop For Android Is Expanding – Here's Every Phone That's Getting It Next
Google surprised Android users in late November 2025 by enabling Quick Share to work with Apple's AirDrop feature on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Quick Share and AirDrop are both device-to-device wireless sharing features, but Apple's implementation may have inspired Google's Quick Share. Before last November, Quick Share and AirDrop were not compatible, which meant that quickly sharing photos and videos between Android phones and iPhones was impossible. Google's latest updates didn't immediately fix the problem, as the feature was limited to Pixel devices. Pixel 10 owners could use Quick Share to AirDrop functionality, and the feature expanded to Pixel 9, Pixel 10a, and Galaxy S26 devices in early 2026, but a recent Google announcement brings good news for more Android users.
Google held a livestream on May 12 to announce several new features coming to Android devices in anticipation of next week's Google I/O 2026. In addition to unveiling new Android 17 features, including Gemini AI features, and a major redesign of Android emojis, Google also announced that more Android phones will be able to share content with iPhones via the new Quick Share-AirDrop feature. Not all Android phones currently in use are compatible with AirDrop, but Google did announce a workaround for devices that aren't: a new Quick Share feature that lets users generate a QR code and share files with iPhone users via the cloud. WhatsApp for Android will also support sharing files via Quick Share in the future.
Which Android devices will support AirDrop?
In addition to Pixel devices, Google mentioned several partners that will support the Quick Share-AirDrop functionality, including Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Honor, indicating that select devices from these vendors already support the feature, or will get it this year. The Samsung Galaxy S26, Google Pixel 10, Pixel 9, and 8a,Oppo Find X9 and N6,and Vivo X300 Ultra already support the feature
What's curious about the Pixel devices on the list is that the Pixel 8 series is absent, even though the Pixel 8a is included. As for the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 9a won't get AirDrop support, according to a previous Google announcement. It's unclear whether the Pixel 8 series will support the feature, as the devices aren't included in the "coming soon" list of devices, which consists of:
- Samsung: Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z TriFold
- Oppo: Find X8 series
- OnePlus: OnePlus 15
- Honor: Magic V6, Magic 8 Pro
Why isn't AirDrop support coming to all Android phones?
Google's announcement doesn't say which limitations may be preventing a broader rollout of the interconnectivity feature. It's likely that more Android devices will support AirDrop in the future, especially phones released in the coming months and years, but that's just speculation. Max Weinbach and 9to5Google explained what may be preventing Google from bringing AirDrop support to the wider Android ecosystem.
Google reportedly uses Apple Wireless Direct Link (AWDL) technology, which requires a "chiplet-level networking tweak," according to Weinbach. Android devices will need a flagship chip to support the feature, so entry-level and mid-range Android phones are not expected to get it. 9to5Google further explained that Google's solution needs to ensure that both Quick Share and AirDrop work on supported Android devices. An Android user who owns one of the devices above should be able to share files with both Android users (via Quick Share) and iPhone users (via the Quick Share-AirDrop feature) simultaneously.