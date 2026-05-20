4 Cool Things You Didn't Know Your iPhone's Weather App Can Do

If you often enjoy fishing, boating, skywatching, or taking astrophotos, then you probably monitor the phase of the moon all the time. Normally, you'd just hop on your browser to check, but with the iPhone Weather app, you really won't need to. You can simply open the app and view the moon conditions from there. These conditions include details like what the current moon phase is, how much it is illuminated by the sun, and how far the moon is from Earth. It will also tell you the times for the moonrise and moonset for that day and the number of days until the next full moon arrives.

For convenience, the iPhone Weather app also comes complete with a moon phase calendar. Here, you'll see what the phase of the moon is for certain days and which days the new and full moons fall on. This allows you to plan your coastal or skywatching activity more efficiently. You can also select any day on the calendar to check the moon details for that day. If you need to reference the previous month or plan ahead for next month, the iPhone Weather app features a moon phase calendar for those months, too.

To view all this information, go to the Home screen on the Weather app and scroll to the bottom until you see an image of the moon. This image represents the current moon phase. Tap on the tile to see the lunar details and calendar.