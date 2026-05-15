How Planet Of The Apes Destroyed Gene Roddenberry's Star Trek Follow-Up Series

Late screenwriter and producer Gene Roddenberry (whose ashes are now in space) revolutionized science-fiction as we know it when he created the "Star Trek" series and universe in 1964 — which went on to premiere in 1966. While Roddenberry's legacy is tainted by accusations of misogyny and antisemitism, the original "Star Trek" TV series featured a diverse cast, a look towards a more positive, utopian future than we'd seen before, and discussions rarely seen on TV at that time about slavery, racism, and warfare.

"Star Trek's" unique offering led to the series developing a passionate, vocal fan base that continues to thrive for more than six decades. The original series kickstarted a franchise that has gone on to produce 12 TV series and 13 films — and inspiring real scientific discoveries like real-time translation. However, not all of Roddenberry's creations were quite as successful.

Back in 1972, the renowned screenwriter wrote a screenplay for "Genesis II," a concept he hoped to develop into another hit sci-fi TV series. However, "Planet of the Apes" scuppered his plans.