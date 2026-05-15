How Planet Of The Apes Destroyed Gene Roddenberry's Star Trek Follow-Up Series
Late screenwriter and producer Gene Roddenberry (whose ashes are now in space) revolutionized science-fiction as we know it when he created the "Star Trek" series and universe in 1964 — which went on to premiere in 1966. While Roddenberry's legacy is tainted by accusations of misogyny and antisemitism, the original "Star Trek" TV series featured a diverse cast, a look towards a more positive, utopian future than we'd seen before, and discussions rarely seen on TV at that time about slavery, racism, and warfare.
"Star Trek's" unique offering led to the series developing a passionate, vocal fan base that continues to thrive for more than six decades. The original series kickstarted a franchise that has gone on to produce 12 TV series and 13 films — and inspiring real scientific discoveries like real-time translation. However, not all of Roddenberry's creations were quite as successful.
Back in 1972, the renowned screenwriter wrote a screenplay for "Genesis II," a concept he hoped to develop into another hit sci-fi TV series. However, "Planet of the Apes" scuppered his plans.
What is Genesis II?
A made-for-TV science fiction film, "Genesis II" follows NASA scientist Dylan Hunt (played by "Stagecoach's" Alex Cord), who wakes up after 154 years of suspended animation to find himself in a post-apocalyptic world that's torn between two factions: the pacifistic citizens of PAX and the totalitarian Tyranians — both of which want Hunt to join their cause. To find out whom he sides with, you'll have to watch it for yourself.
But Gene Roddenberry never intended for "Genesis II" to be a one-off film. Shot in late 1972 and early 1973, it was also to act as a TV pilot, with the screenwriter lining up as many as 15 additional scripts in preparation for his creation to be turned into a TV series.
According to David Alexander's Gene Roddenberry biography, "Star Trek Creator," Roddenberry once said: "As a pilot for a potential science fiction series, I think it probably offered a range of stories quite similar to 'Star Trek.' We had the series tentatively sold to CBS." "Genesis II" aired on CBS on March 23, 1973, and was well received. However, the pilot's future as a series met an unlikely obstacle in the "Planet of the Apes" TV series in 1974.
How Planet of the Apes impacted the Genesis II TV series
Following CBS's airing of "Planet of the Apes" — which overtook "Genesis II" as the network's highest-rated Thursday night TV movie of the year — the "Star Trek" creator began receiving memos from network executives. They were asking if apes could be integrated into "Genesis II," with one junior executive even suggesting the inclusion of an evolved, hind-legged species of talking dog.
According to Alexander's biography, Roddenberry sarcastically replied that he had something better in mind, a turtle-man creature that would give the show "an underwater dimension." "I knew it was all over when they were taking that suggestion seriously," Roddenberry said. Ultimately, "Genesis II" never became a series, and CBS debuted the short-lived "Planet of the Apes" TV show in 1974.
Roddenberry went on to create a second, revamped pilot for "Genesis II," called "Planet Earth," replacing Alex Cord with "Black Christmas'" John Saxon — but this TV movie also wasn't picked up as a fully-fledged series. While "Genesis II" may not have made it as a TV show, producer and screenwriter Robert Hewitt Wolfe used some of Roddenberry's notes for "Planet Earth" and "Genesis II" for the TV series "Andromeda," including the name of the protagonist, Dylan Hunt.