5 Router Settings That Might Finally Fix Your Wi-Fi Dead Zones

If you are paying for a high-speed internet plan but are still experiencing slow internet, the first thing you need to check is whether the affected device is placed in a dead zone. Dead zones are areas with limited or no Wi-Fi connectivity. This means devices in those areas will suffer from poor speeds, lag, and frequent disconnects. In most cases, these dead zones are caused by physical objects blocking signals, say a wall or metal cabinet, poor router placement, and Wi-Fi interference from other devices. But sometimes, it could be your router's settings to blame, and a few quick changes can improve Wi-Fi coverage.

Modern Wi-Fi routers are packed with features, and not all are optimized for signal strength. The defaults are often configured for convenience. So, if you haven't checked the router settings, it's time you do. Improper or automatic channel selection may be hurting wireless connectivity, or your router may have power-saving modes set up, which will affect Wi-Fi signals. Apart from that, built-in features like beamforming can help send signals in the direction of devices near dead zones, improving connectivity.

If you don't want to invest in hardware upgrades like range extenders or mesh networks to fix Wi-Fi dead zones, these smart settings can improve coverage. The changes may not be dramatic, but with the right settings, you will enjoy better coverage around the house.