Is The Nintendo Switch Lite Still Worth Buying In 2026?
When the original Nintendo Switch came out in March 2017, gamers were already deep within the eighth console generation with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This was after Nintendo was coming from the failure of the Wii U. But even back then, the Switch was considered the weaker console of the Big Three. However, it had a massive launch, selling 2.74 million units during its first month. The console has been a huge success for Nintendo to the point that it finally outsold the PS4 in 2023.
The Switch Lite came out in September 2019 as a smaller, handheld-only version of the original Switch. It started out at $199, but Nintendo raised the price to $229.99 in August 2025. However, you can find it cheaper at third-party retailers or second-hand. It was still underpowered compared to the PS4 and Xbox One, and when you consider how old the hardware is compared to current-gen consoles, including the Switch 2, you might ask yourself if it's still a viable option in 2026.
The answer is yes, as it is with the original Nintendo Switch. It has several things going for it. For anyone, it's a cost-effective entry point into the world of Nintendo. It also has a massive library of games and an online catalog filled with classic titles. Also, compared to the base Switch and Switch OLED, it's a highly portable console, even if there are a few features you'll be giving up that aren't deal breakers.
A cheap handheld that Nintendo still supports
As of this writing, the Switch 2 is priced at $449.99, which is about twice the price of the Switch Lite. In September 2026, the Switch 2's price will go up to $499.99, making it even more expensive. The Switch Lite is even cheaper than the standard model, which retails for $339. So if you've been gaming on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC, and you're curious what Nintendo holds, this is a good starting point since it won't strain your wallet.
Also, just because it's cheap, it doesn't mean that it performs worse than the base Switch. You just won't have the flexibility of the Joy-Cons due to the integrated controllers. This can be a sticking point if you're one of the unlucky few who experience stick drift. You also won't be able to connect it to the dock and play on your TV. This also makes it an affordable handheld.
What is even more encouraging is that Nintendo doesn't plan to stop supporting the Switch anytime soon. According to the president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa (via Sankei), Nintendo will continue to sell the Switch "as long as there is demand." Although major releases for the console will significantly slow down as the Japanese gaming company focuses on the Switch 2, they can't ignore the Switch's large user base. You will have plenty to keep you busy on the Switch Lite until you're ready for a Switch 2 Lite, if Nintendo makes one.
A massive backlog of exclusives awaits
When a console generation ends, there are always hundreds or even thousands of games to fall back on. The Switch Lite is no exception. One of the biggest draws is its high-quality first-party games that you can only play on Nintendo. If you like adventure, you have the "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and its sequel, "Tears of the Kingdom." If you love platforming, Nintendo has you covered with "Super Mario Odyssey," "Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze," and "Kirby and the Forgotten Land." For fans of JRPGs, you have all the "Xenoblade Chronicles" games and "Fire Emblem: Three Houses." Some of them even have Switch 2 upgrades.
The list goes on, spanning multiple genres, including action, racing, and shooters. If you have been absent from Nintendo gaming for a while, you have a ton of catching up to do. You also have titles from third-party publishers, including Ubisoft, EA, Sega, Koei Tecmo, Capcom, FromSoftware, and Microsoft. Just be sure to check out critic and user reviews on places like Metacritic before purchasing a third-party AAA Switch port, as some of them are subpar.
On top of that, you can still play online games like "Fortnite," "Apex Legends," and "Monster Hunter Rise." This requires the Nintendo Switch Online subscription, which costs $19.99 a year for the Individual plan. You also get over 150 retro games from classic Nintendo consoles and the Sega Genesis, which are perfect to play on the go.