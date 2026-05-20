Is The Nintendo Switch Lite Still Worth Buying In 2026?

When the original Nintendo Switch came out in March 2017, gamers were already deep within the eighth console generation with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This was after Nintendo was coming from the failure of the Wii U. But even back then, the Switch was considered the weaker console of the Big Three. However, it had a massive launch, selling 2.74 million units during its first month. The console has been a huge success for Nintendo to the point that it finally outsold the PS4 in 2023.

The Switch Lite came out in September 2019 as a smaller, handheld-only version of the original Switch. It started out at $199, but Nintendo raised the price to $229.99 in August 2025. However, you can find it cheaper at third-party retailers or second-hand. It was still underpowered compared to the PS4 and Xbox One, and when you consider how old the hardware is compared to current-gen consoles, including the Switch 2, you might ask yourself if it's still a viable option in 2026.

The answer is yes, as it is with the original Nintendo Switch. It has several things going for it. For anyone, it's a cost-effective entry point into the world of Nintendo. It also has a massive library of games and an online catalog filled with classic titles. Also, compared to the base Switch and Switch OLED, it's a highly portable console, even if there are a few features you'll be giving up that aren't deal breakers.