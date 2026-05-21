5 USB-C Cables That Outshine Apple In Price And Quality

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Even for Apple users, a USB-C cable can be an essential accessory. After all, the company moved away from the Lightning cable starting with the iPhone 15. While Apple devices often come with a charging cable, Apple also sells USB-C cables on their own. Those lone cables can be great choices, but there are other cables available in the wild that offer better prices and quality.

Apple's USB-C cable offers up to 60W fast-charging, USB 2 data transfer rates (480 Mbps), and a woven design. Typically, it goes for about $19 and has a length of about 3 feet. Though these specs are suitable for Apple devices, this article is taking a look at USB-C cables that can offer more — including faster charging, higher data transfer rates, and some additional connectivity features. Naturally, price is a factor, as well. You can read more about our methodology at the end of this article.

Though tests have shown that Apple charging cables can be better than many third-party alternatives, the price and user reviews on many of these can make them worthy of your consideration. Just like Apple's offerings, these cables are going to work with every device in the Apple ecosystem, including iPhones, MacBooks, and iPads, and they'll also work with a variety of products not made by the company. Whether you're looking for a replacement for a lost or damaged cable, or just want to have some backups available, check out our list below for some high-quality alternatives.