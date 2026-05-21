5 USB-C Cables That Outshine Apple In Price And Quality
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Even for Apple users, a USB-C cable can be an essential accessory. After all, the company moved away from the Lightning cable starting with the iPhone 15. While Apple devices often come with a charging cable, Apple also sells USB-C cables on their own. Those lone cables can be great choices, but there are other cables available in the wild that offer better prices and quality.
Apple's USB-C cable offers up to 60W fast-charging, USB 2 data transfer rates (480 Mbps), and a woven design. Typically, it goes for about $19 and has a length of about 3 feet. Though these specs are suitable for Apple devices, this article is taking a look at USB-C cables that can offer more — including faster charging, higher data transfer rates, and some additional connectivity features. Naturally, price is a factor, as well. You can read more about our methodology at the end of this article.
Though tests have shown that Apple charging cables can be better than many third-party alternatives, the price and user reviews on many of these can make them worthy of your consideration. Just like Apple's offerings, these cables are going to work with every device in the Apple ecosystem, including iPhones, MacBooks, and iPads, and they'll also work with a variety of products not made by the company. Whether you're looking for a replacement for a lost or damaged cable, or just want to have some backups available, check out our list below for some high-quality alternatives.
Lisen 240W USB-C to USB-C Cable 2-pack
The Amazon's Choice Lisen 240W USB-C to USB-C Cable 2-pack offers two 6.6-foot cables for $8.99, which is a good chunk less than Apple's offerings. But we went with these cables for the amount of options they provide customers. In addition to offering more power, users also have plenty of sizing and quantity options when going through the Amazon page. You can buy five cables at once in varying sizes, with the largest cables measuring at 10 feet.
These Lisen cables offer 240W power delivery, and they automatically adjust their voltage and current for delivering the maximum amount of power while keeping your devices safe. For example, Lisen states its cable can safely deliver the 140W necessary to charge an M5 MacBook Pro, but they're also capable of automatically supporting 60W, 100W, and 240W power delivery adapters. This automatic switching is possible largely because Lisen cables include systems that can monitor both current and voltage, and they also feature overheat and surge protections.
Moreover, Lisen claims the cable can deliver 2.4 times faster charging speeds over other 100W charging cables. For what it's worth, users on Amazon give these cables points for their sturdiness, fast charging speeds, and reliability, leading to a 4.6-star rating across 8,390 reviews.
Amazon Basics USB-C Fast Charger Cable
There are many reasons why Amazon Basic tech is so cheap, though it primarily has to do with the company eliminating things like advertising and distributors. Following the same playbook, the 3-foot Amazon Basics USB-C Fast Charger Cable goes for $4. While this budget cable cuts some corners, it offers some of the same features as the Apple cable. For options, you can also get 6-foot and the 9-foot models.
Users give Amazon's cables a 4.5-star average with over 55,550 reviews for their charging speeds and overall value, and they're also available in white for those wanting color options. Though Amazon's offerings are limited to 15W fast charging, they still have the same 480Mbps transfer speeds as Apple's. However, it's worth noting that power delivery (PD)-enabled devices may have limited charging speeds.
Though some may be looking for faster charging speeds, the low price and multiple length options can still make these cables suitable as backups, and getting them in a bundle means you can leave one in your vehicle or at your place of work. Considering the price, they can be worth checking out, and Amazon even offers a 1-year limited warranty on its cables.
Anker Type-C 60W Fast Charging Cable 3.3-feet 2-pack
The Anker Type-C 60W Fast Charging Cable 3.3-foot pack of two goes for $9.99. However, like many cables on this list, there are additional length options and bundle options. The cables are available in red, black, or silver and have an outer layer composed of reinforced nylon. That should improve the longevity of these cables as the company promises they can endure 5,000 bends. Looking at the specs, the cable supports 480 Mbps data transfer speeds and 60W charging, which is similar to Apple's offering. It also comes with a hook-and-loop cable tie to help organize the cables.
Though they have universal compatibility, MacBook Pro users should take note that the company claims some devices might be subject to limited charging speeds. On Amazon, they have a 4.7-star average rating from over 81,600 customers, and users give this Amazon's Choice item points for durability and overall value. With frequent deals on these cables, you might be able to find this cable for $8.99 or lower.
Silkland USB-C Monitor Display Cable
With a 4.7-star average rating across over 2,430 reviews on Amazon, users appreciate the Silkland USB C Monitor Display Cable for its quality, connectivity, and charging speeds. The standout feature for this Amazon's Choice item is that it includes 8K monitor support. We're highlighting the 3.3-foot model that runs for $13.99, though Prime users may be able to save on this item. There's also sizing options from as little as 1 foot all the way to up to 15 feet (with prices to match).
Supporting 240W fast charging, the nylon braided cable is also compatible with lower-watt charging ports. Moreover, the cables support smart current matching for additional device and battery protections. The details on its Amazon page claim that it can charge a MacBook Pro to 88% in 35 minutes, or an iPhone 15 to 90% in the same amount of time. Silkland claims that these cables are durable and can support 45,000 bends.
As the cable is USB-C 3.2 compliant, it can deliver up to 20 Gbps of data transfer speeds, and also support eGPUs. In other words, users can use the cable to attach an external graphics card to their laptop for an additional boost. On the contrary, Apple's USB-C cable can't reach these speeds, nor can you use it for connecting monitors.
Ainope USB-C to USB-C 60W 2-pack
The $8.99 Ainope USB-C to USB-C 60W two-pack has a 90-degree L-shape connector design on one end. The company promises that this design can increase the longevity of the cable. It's made to let users more easily use their device in portrait mode as it charges, allowing them to perform tasks on their smart device.
The cables support a maximum charging speed of 60W, but they can be used with other Type-C power delivery adapters (including 30W, 45W, and 60W), and support data transfer speeds up to 480 Mbps. The company claims that its cables can charge an iPad Pro up to 64% in just 35 minutes, or get a MacBook Air to 50% in the same amount of time. Like some other mentions on this list, the cable supports current stabilization and overcharge protection. This item also includes an 18-month warranty from the manufacturer.
Amazon has multiple options for these cables, including different sizes (up to 16 feet), color options, and bundles of up to four. Maintaining a 4.6-star rating with over 38,250 reviews, users praise this Amazon's Choice item for its reliability, durability, and overall value. Those looking for a different way to connect their cables may be interested in this one, and the lower price point over Apple can also be appealing.
How we selected these cables
To find cables that outperform Apple in price, quality, or both, we first chose Apple's 60W USB-C cable as a benchmark. We then scoured through the internet to find third-party cables that are rated highly by users. The cables included on this list have at least 4.5 stars on Amazon with a minimum of 2,400 ratings. Our goal was to include a wide variety of options in terms of features and pricing, so the list includes budget cables like Amazon Basics' and comparatively more feature-rich ones like the Silkland and Lisen.