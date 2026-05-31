What The Notch On Your Oura Ring Is For

For the best results from the biomonitoring function, you should place the little notch that you see on an Oura Ring on the underside of your finger. This is essentially telling you this is where the bottom of the ring is and what side should not be visible from the top of your hand. This is especially important for models like the Oura Ring 4 that have recessed sensors and that don't emit bright, visible LED lights you can see (and can be pretty distracting) as it's measuring. Conversely, it's also not as strictly necessary for this new model since it has something called Smart Sensing with more than double the signal pathways compared to the Oura Ring 3. This means that, even if the ring shifts around on your finger while you fidget or sleep, it can still accurately and continuously track data, reducing instances of gaps in measurements caused by ring movement.

No matter which Oura Ring you have, though, proper positioning is the best way to ensure the most accurate data collection possible. And this notch also serves as a tactile cue. If you wear the ring on your index, middle, or ring finger, the three best fingers to wear a smart ring on for the best blood flow measurement, you should be able to reach your thumb over and feel for the notch. If you don't feel it on the underside, you can use your thumb to rotate the ring. If it's too snugly fit to do so, use your other hand to reposition.