Star Wars Didn't Cast Jodie Foster As Princess Leia For A Simple Reason

There was a time when the heroes of "Star Wars" might not have looked like Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher. When George Lucas was mapping out what would become a staple of '70s fantasy cinema, Al Pacino almost captained the Millennium Falcon. Luke Skywalker (who nearly had a much darker name) almost went to Kurt Russell. And before Carrie Fisher got the call for Princess Leia, Jodie Foster, star of "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Contact" — one of the most scientifically accurate sci-fi movies ever made — was approached for the part.

Understandably, when working on one of the biggest gambles of blockbuster history, Foster's credible name was considered to give "Star Wars" extra oomph. A rising talent who had already appeared in "Taxi Driver" and "Freaky Friday," she seemed ideal for an adventure in space. According to the movie's producer, Gary Kurtz, plenty of names had been considered besides Fisher and Foster.

"We had a lot of people, hundreds, that we saw. It was quick and dirty. You talk to each person, jot down a note or two," Kurtz told the L.A. Times. Are they a score of 'five' or higher? Do they deserve a callback? On those lists were a lot of interesting people — John Travolta, Sly Stallone — who were great but just not right. I went to New York to do an interview with Jodie Foster, for instance, but she was just too young for Leia. A lot of it comes down to luck and timing."