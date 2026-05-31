Can You Use Third-Party Tips On Your Apple Pencil?
iPad owners who routinely use the Apple Pencil to control the tablet, take notes, and draw may be concerned about the wear and tear of the Apple Pencil tips or seek specific tips that can better meet their needs. Apple made the tips replaceable, knowing that the stylus would need new tips after extended use, but didn't create different types of tips that would work better with either drawing or writing. However, Apple didn't come up with a mechanism that would force Apple Pencil owners to only purchase official replacements made by Apple. Users can buy third-party Apple Pencil tips from various vendors without worrying that the Apple Pencil will stop working as intended.
That said, there may be some reasons why iPad users may want to use only Apple's official tips. For example, non-Apple products are not covered by Apple's warranty. Third-party Apple Pencil tips fall into that category. Using them does not automatically void your Apple Pencil warranty, but if Apple determines third-party tips contribute to Apple Pencil issues, repairs may not be covered. Also, some third-party tips may damage the tablet, like metal tips damaging the display's anti-reflective coating, which is something to keep in mind.
Speaking of metal, third-party Apple Pencil tips can come in various materials, including metal, plastic (like Apple's official tips), silicone, and fiber. Each type has strengths that may appeal to iPad users, depending on what they use the stylus for.
Which type of Apple Pencil tip should you buy?
The safest option is to go for Apple's official Apple Pencil Tips. They're made of plastic, and they come in sets of four, which means one set may last several months, depending on usage. A set of four tips costs $19, and they can be used with all of Apple's stylus models released to date, including Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Apple Pencil (USB-C), and Apple Pencil (1st generation). Buyers who purchase the first-generation Apple Pencil will get an extra tip in the retail box.
However, third-party options can be even better for specific activities. For example, the Apple Pencil tips that are made of metal can be better for writing if you need to replicate the feel of ballpoint pens. Other metal tips may be good for sketching or occasional screen tapping to control the iPad. One advantage of metal tips is the increased durability compared to plastic and silicone tips, which will show signs of wear after prolonged use, as the friction with the glass (or the screen protector) can damage the tip. The downside of metal tips is that they may be noisier.
iPad owners who use the Pencil mainly for drawing may look for third-party tips made of silicone or fiber. Silicone tips may offer more resistance on contact with the display, which can improve control when drawing. Some vendors also sell silicone tip covers that can be placed on top of the original Apple Pencil to take advantage of the silicone's increased friction. The tips made of fiber may improve precision for particular tasks and reduce the tapping sound. Like silicone covers, they may slip on top of the Apple Pencil tip rather than replace it.
How often do Apple Pencil tips need replacing?
While Apple's original tips work with all Apple Pencil models, some third-party tips may only work with specific models. Buyers should check compatibility before they purchase a specific tip model. Also, consumers should be ready to pay more for some third-party Apple Pencil tips than for Apple's original tips. That may be a surprise to Apple customers who are used to higher prices from the source rather than third-party companies.
That said, Apple doesn't offer guidelines for replacing the Apple Pencil tips after a specific period of time. Wear and tear will differ depending on how much you use the Apple Pencil and what you're using it for. Light use that doesn't involve drawing may help the default tip last longer. Frequent use for artistic projects may damage the tip faster. Users should pay attention to any signs of wear, including a rougher surface or visible internal metal components. Some third-party vendors may specify how often the tips should be replaced. For example, Paperlike says that its tips should wear out more slowly than the original tips but should be replaced every three months if you use the stylus every day. Finally, iPad owners who have not purchased a stylus can also look at Apple Pencil alternatives that may be cheaper than Apple's models.