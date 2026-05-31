Can You Use Third-Party Tips On Your Apple Pencil?

iPad owners who routinely use the Apple Pencil to control the tablet, take notes, and draw may be concerned about the wear and tear of the Apple Pencil tips or seek specific tips that can better meet their needs. Apple made the tips replaceable, knowing that the stylus would need new tips after extended use, but didn't create different types of tips that would work better with either drawing or writing. However, Apple didn't come up with a mechanism that would force Apple Pencil owners to only purchase official replacements made by Apple. Users can buy third-party Apple Pencil tips from various vendors without worrying that the Apple Pencil will stop working as intended.

That said, there may be some reasons why iPad users may want to use only Apple's official tips. For example, non-Apple products are not covered by Apple's warranty. Third-party Apple Pencil tips fall into that category. Using them does not automatically void your Apple Pencil warranty, but if Apple determines third-party tips contribute to Apple Pencil issues, repairs may not be covered. Also, some third-party tips may damage the tablet, like metal tips damaging the display's anti-reflective coating, which is something to keep in mind.

Speaking of metal, third-party Apple Pencil tips can come in various materials, including metal, plastic (like Apple's official tips), silicone, and fiber. Each type has strengths that may appeal to iPad users, depending on what they use the stylus for.