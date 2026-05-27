This 3D Food Printer Feels Straight Out Of Star Trek

A company called Natural Machines has come up with a 3D printer called Foodini, which, like the "Star Trek" replicator, creates edible shapes layer by layer. Picture Enterprise Captain Picard ordering tea, Earl Grey, hot, and it magically appears — created by the ship's replicator. The concept is that, sometime in the future, humans will be able to rearrange atoms to create almost anything, from chicken soup to a Viking costume, in just seconds. The key to the replicator's success is to provide a program or pattern so that the food (or other item) requested actually resembles the original.

To a degree, the replicator operates like a highly advanced and reliable 3D printer, creating objects incrementally. Still, like a 3D printer, the replicator may or may not be able to actually reproduce all the aspects of a given item, according to "Star Trek" lore.

Similar to the replicator, Foodini uses robotics and preprogrammed patterns to make nutritious, attractive, tasty foods in exactly the same way, over and over again. However, it distinguishes itself from a replicator by starting with pre-existing foods as opposed to random molecules.