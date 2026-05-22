5 Of The Best Small Phones You Can Buy In 2026

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The definition of a small phone has changed quite a bit over the years as smartphones have continued to evolve. The phones, which would have been once considered large, are considered standard-sized now, and we have pretty much reached the screen size of a small tablet from over a decade ago in the phone form factor. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is a current popular flagship, has a 6.9-inch display, just shy of the screen size of the Google Nexus 7 – one of the more popular Android tablets of its time. A small phone in 2026 is anything that's relatively compact, with around the same size as an iPhone 17 or the Google Pixel 10.

The introduction of the clamshell foldables in recent years has given consumers another way to get a relatively compact phone to carry around, as these are significantly smaller than traditional slab form factor phones when folded. However, despite the relatively limited number of choices when it comes to small phones, it can be tricky to find a suitable phone for your needs. We have consulted expert reviews and our own testing of different smartphones to find the best small phones on the market.