Remarkable Paper Pure Vs. Remarkable 2: What's New And What Stayed The Same

There are a few really interesting and beneficial updates to the Remarkable 2. The display resolution and dimensions will remain largely the same between the Pure and its predecessor, but you'll find slightly better contrast and a cleaner, whiter look, thanks to the Carta 1300 display. When you pair this with the updated 1.7 GHz ARM Cortex processor with 32 GB of internal storage (beefier than the Remarkable 2's eight GB), you'll have what's likely a really fresh and modern feeling experience. As with smartphones, a new generation really needs to come with battery life improvements, and here Remarkable promises that the new model can last up to three weeks between charges, 50% greater than what the Remarkable 2 was capable of.

The new stuff isn't all great, though. When you turn to the physical makeup of the Paper Pure, you'll find more plastic than on the Remarkable 2. This may not be ideal for you if you like a premium-feeling device, but Remarkable did this on purpose to use more recycled materials and build the internals to be more accessible and repairable. There's also a new stylus situation, with the Paper Pure using an active, battery-powered Marker system, different from the last generation's passive stylus. It all comes in at a similar price point with very little actual software experience change. So the question about whether you should upgrade or not really depends on how much you value screen contrast, battery life, and a faster processor. Both models are among the best E Ink tablets on the market in 2026, so the Paper Pure appears to be a worthy successor.