Remarkable Paper Pure Vs. Remarkable 2: What's New And What Stayed The Same
When Remarkable paper-like tablets entered the device space, there was clear, palpable excitement for bringing the E Ink experience to a writing interface. The idea of replacing notebooks with a digital version, but not sacrificing the look and feel, is a natural winner. Now that the popular Remarkable 2 is being discontinued, where do Remarkable fans turn next to get the same look and feel? Enter the new Remarkable Paper Pure.
The Remarkable 2 has essentially been the brand's entry-level tablet for a number of years now, and now the Paper Pure is picking up that proverbial stylus to offer some interesting new features around a similar price point. You'll see upgrades to some hardware, including a better processor, new E Ink display tech, and even new technology driving the stylus. You'll keep the same beautiful approach to design, but the Paper Pure has a slightly more plastic-forward build than the Remarkable 2. Software and starting price will remain roughly the same, one reason we just generally love Remarkable tablets in the E Ink space. Let's get into a bit more detail on what's new and what's not.
What's new: Display, battery, and experience
There are a few really interesting and beneficial updates to the Remarkable 2. The display resolution and dimensions will remain largely the same between the Pure and its predecessor, but you'll find slightly better contrast and a cleaner, whiter look, thanks to the Carta 1300 display. When you pair this with the updated 1.7 GHz ARM Cortex processor with 32 GB of internal storage (beefier than the Remarkable 2's eight GB), you'll have what's likely a really fresh and modern feeling experience. As with smartphones, a new generation really needs to come with battery life improvements, and here Remarkable promises that the new model can last up to three weeks between charges, 50% greater than what the Remarkable 2 was capable of.
The new stuff isn't all great, though. When you turn to the physical makeup of the Paper Pure, you'll find more plastic than on the Remarkable 2. This may not be ideal for you if you like a premium-feeling device, but Remarkable did this on purpose to use more recycled materials and build the internals to be more accessible and repairable. There's also a new stylus situation, with the Paper Pure using an active, battery-powered Marker system, different from the last generation's passive stylus. It all comes in at a similar price point with very little actual software experience change. So the question about whether you should upgrade or not really depends on how much you value screen contrast, battery life, and a faster processor. Both models are among the best E Ink tablets on the market in 2026, so the Paper Pure appears to be a worthy successor.