Why The Remarkable 2 Tablet Was Discontinued
The reMarkable 2 tablet was discontinued on May 6, 2026. The reMarkable 2 is a "paper tablet" designed for reading or taking handwritten notes, with a thin form factor and surface texture that replicates the feel of paper. It was released in June of 2020 and helped the company triple its operating profits in the following year. But after six years, the reMarkable 2 tablet is no longer being manufactured or sold.
In an article published by reMarkable, the company revealed its reMarkable 2 tablet was discontinued to make room for the reMarkable Paper Pure, the new flagship model. However, the Remarkable 2 device will still receive software updates, and ReMarkable will continue to sell dedicated accessories, including markers and attachable keyboards. The ongoing support is sure to be a relief for reMarkable owners, especially after recent news of Amazon discontinuing support for older Kindle models. Not every e-reader manufacturer is ready to leave their existing customers in the cold.
Should you upgrade to the Remarkable Paper Pure?
You can still use your reMarkable 2 tablet for all of your everyday use cases, even now that the company has discontinued it. But is reMarkable marketing the Paper Pure as a replacement your sign that it's time to upgrade?
The Paper Pure has a 10.3-inch black-and-white screen that boasts 20% higher contrast compared to the reMarkable 2. Kindles and other e-readers are better for your eyes than tablets, and the Paper Pure's enhanced screen attempts to bring that to another level. It also has 30% longer battery life, 4x more internal storage at 32 GB, and 50% faster scrolling and navigation.
If you are ready to upgrade, the Paper Pure isn't your only option. We reviewed the reMarkable Paper Pro Move and found it to be a worthwhile buy with a portable form factor that will feel like a convenient improvement if you're frequently on the go. It starts at $449, which is actually $50 more than the newer Paper Pure, but its versatility might make it a more meaningful upgrade depending on your lifestyle. On the other hand, if these reMarkable tablets aren't quite remarkable enough for you, there are plenty of other e-ink gadgets that aren't an Amazon Kindle.