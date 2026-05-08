Why The Remarkable 2 Tablet Was Discontinued

You can still use your reMarkable 2 tablet for all of your everyday use cases, even now that the company has discontinued it. But is reMarkable marketing the Paper Pure as a replacement your sign that it's time to upgrade?

The Paper Pure has a 10.3-inch black-and-white screen that boasts 20% higher contrast compared to the reMarkable 2. Kindles and other e-readers are better for your eyes than tablets, and the Paper Pure's enhanced screen attempts to bring that to another level. It also has 30% longer battery life, 4x more internal storage at 32 GB, and 50% faster scrolling and navigation.

If you are ready to upgrade, the Paper Pure isn't your only option. We reviewed the reMarkable Paper Pro Move and found it to be a worthwhile buy with a portable form factor that will feel like a convenient improvement if you're frequently on the go. It starts at $449, which is actually $50 more than the newer Paper Pure, but its versatility might make it a more meaningful upgrade depending on your lifestyle. On the other hand, if these reMarkable tablets aren't quite remarkable enough for you, there are plenty of other e-ink gadgets that aren't an Amazon Kindle.