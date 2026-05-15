Redditor Struck Gold With $20 Goodwill Tech Find Worth Hundreds Of Dollars

It's not uncommon to find a tech enthusiast at a Goodwill or garage sale, looking to uncover rare, vintage, and undervalued gadgets at a steal. It's that last one in particular where some strike gold when the less tech-savvy let go of extremely valuable tech simply because they don't know what they have. Such was the case with a Redditor who goes by the name Sam_Under_Ice, who posted on Reddit that they bought an i7 desktop at Goodwill for $20. When they looked at what was inside, they discovered they had hit one of the biggest motherlodes for a tech find in 2026 — 64GB of DDR4 RAM.

There was more inside the chassis, too. It contained an i7-12700K, which is a 12th-generation Intel CPU, with 12 cores and a clock speed of 3.6 GHz (up to 5GHz via Intel Turbo Boost Max). It offers good performance as a gaming machine or high-powered workstation. It also had a 1TB SATA HDD inside, which is just one of the four types of hard drives.

But the star of the show was the RAM. It's a very coveted item in an age where its prices are skyrocketing due to the AI-driven chip shortage. It's no DDR5, but even DDR4 can fetch hundreds of dollars these days. The Redditor is thinking of using this find to upgrade his main rig, which has a Ryzen 7 5800X, maybe because he knows it's too valuable to part with.