The 4 Types Of Hard Drives And What They Actually Mean

A hard drive stores your data, such as files, apps, the operating system, and more of your device. What makes this product unique is that the information continues to be stored inside of it even if the power is down or if the computer/smartphone is turned off. There are two kinds of hard drives: the old-school HDD, a mechanical hard drive, and the new SSD standard, or solid-state, which uses flash memory.

Lesser known, these hard drives can have four different interfaces. PATA is an older interface that is already obsolete and found in really old computers. The SCSI/SAS standard is focused on enterprise, where it's easier to scale stored information in data centers; SATA is still common, but it's going away, while NVMe is the new standard for performance. Each of these hard drive interfaces has a meaning and purpose, even if some are already being phased out in favor of more advanced technologies. Still, understanding the difference between them can help you make a smarter decision when buying a new computer or an external storage, as you'll know what you should expect from this product.