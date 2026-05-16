What The RS-232 Port On Your TV Is Actually For

You might have a nine-pin port on the back of your TV, known as an RS-232 serial port, or sometimes just a serial port. This same type of port is commonly used to connect a computer to a printer, but you've probably never used the RS-232 port on your TV. So, what is it actually for?

The RS-232 standard is used specifically to transmit commands from one device to another. Unlike other ports on your TV, it has nothing to do with communicating audio or video signals. Its primary purpose is to reliably control one or multiple TVs via cable from afar. Commercial businesses use RS-232 for automating digital signs or entire walls of screens because it is a simple, reliable serial communication standard that's also inexpensive at scale. Even though RS-232 is often considered the predecessor of USB, there are still many use cases where it is the most practical solution for displaying the same content on multiple screens at once.

There are also cases when the RS-232 port can be used to perform repair diagnostics or correct software bugs in smart TVs. For example, LG has provided documentation that technicians and advanced coders can follow when flashing software updates to faulty panels. This is another instance in which the RS-232 port is intended for professional use only; the idea that an average consumer should try to fix a TV with a DIY solution is one of the biggest tech repair myths you should stop believing.