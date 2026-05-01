5 Of The Biggest Tech Repair Myths You Should Stop Believing

Whenever a device stops working or a particular component fails, say your laptop stops charging because of a dead battery or doesn't turn on at all, you often have to pick between repair and replacement. For the longest time, repairs seemed like a good choice, then replacing devices became more common, but as of late, repairs have become popular again. However, many still fall for the biggest tech repair myths. While there will always be exceptions, these myths shouldn't stop you from opting for repairs or even considering the idea.

Many of the myths stem from aggressive marketing campaigns by manufacturers, while others come from lived experiences. For instance, repaired devices may sometimes fail again within weeks or people may lose data during repairs, but these things don't happen as frequently as you've been conditioned to believe. Companies benefit when you replace devices with a single faulty part, while with repairs, you generally end up saving time, money, and effort.

Keep in mind that repairs can be a smart choice in many cases, and outright impractical in a few. To understand how that works, you first need to know the common repair myths. That will help you make an informed decision, based on the device's condition and other related factors.