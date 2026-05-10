8 Of The Best TVs For Minimalists In 2026
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TVs come in a range of series with a multitude of features. Although these features are nice, they can be overwhelming to those who want a new, easy-to-use TV in their living room. A TV should be straightforward, and you should be able to turn it on to watch your favorite program whenever you want, without difficulty. For those looking for a minimalist TV, there are a handful that you can track down to get the job done.
We found the best TVs that a minimalist would appreciate. These TVs don't have too many bells and whistles, but they get the job done, and they're a reasonable size without taking a drop in quality. We'll go into more detail about why we picked these products in our methodology at the end. Here are eight of the best TVs for minimalists in 2026.
LG 42 4K C5 OLED
The LG 42" 4K C5 OLED is a solid choice for anyone who's looking to add a sleek TV to their home. It has a thin design, with the screen only an inch and a half thick, though you'll have to deal with the stand, which adds another 5 inches. It's a worthwhile addition for anyone who wants to keep their cable management under control, offering a clever way to hide it from view. It only weighs 22 pounds and is available for $849.99.
Menu navigation is simple. You'll be able to do everything with a single remote, immediately jumping into a screen where you can choose your favorite programs. You'll have everything on the start-up menu after you choose your profile, showcasing any streaming networks you're watching, or let you resume watching any programs you left off. There's also a way to turn off advertisements and recommendations, allowing you to focus on exactly what you want on your main screen. It's a clean experience, and while you're watching it, LG's AI technology keeps the screen retention crisp, with a 4K resolution that has a 120 to 144 refresh rate, built-in speakers, voice assistance, and Chromecast.
LG 48 4K B5 OLED
For anyone who wants a slightly bigger TV from LG, there's the 48" 4K B5 OLED. Although on the slightly larger side, it's still thin, sporting close to 2 inches of screen, but this hits a little over 9 inches with the stand. The stand supports it on the left and right sides, and although they go far out, it's easy not to notice them.
It comes with standard OLED technology, OLED Motion, an Alpha 8 AI Processor, 4 HDMI inputs, and Amazon Alexa. You can carry it around and switch rooms, as it weighs 25 pounds. You can get it for $599.99, and it's a budget OLED TV that users highly recommend and is a hit with reviewers.
When you power it on, the LG B5's interface is quick and snappy to control. You'll find it simple to navigate, with various profiles available for anyone who wants to swap between who's watching what at any given time. You'll be able to choose between various streaming platforms, such as Roku, Apple, or Google Streamer, to name a few. Enjoying the view is one of the many things customers enjoy, as they point out how the stunning picture of the OLED makes it a great choice for the LG B5, given the price.
Hisense 55 U8N Mini-LED 4K
The Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K is 2 inches thick, and the base stretches it out to 11 inches. It comes with Bluetooth, HDMI cables, and built-in Wi-Fi to get your ideal streaming platforms on there, with a 144 refresh rate. It weighs less than 40 pounds, offering plenty of flexibility for you to move it around your house without too much effort. You can get it for $789.99, and in our review, we believe it takes the best value TV to the next level.
Customers who have the U8N recommend it for how easy it is to set up. When you power it on, it features all of your preferred viewing platforms on the main screen, immediately ready for you to jump into your next program. The remote is a highlight, as it's easy to use and aesthetically pleasing. The more you use any set programs as you operate this TV, the higher up they appear, meaning you can expect to see your favorites popping more often and as easy-to-click icons on your menu. There's also a Continue Watching section if you ever drop out of a show and want to return to it.
Samsung 43 QLED Q7F
Another smaller TV is the Samsung 43" QLED Q7F. The screen is 2 and a half inches thick and just 7-and-a-half inches with the stand, making it easier to place on surfaces in the living room and bedroom. It has built-in speakers, several HDMI and USB ports, and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi compatibility. It's mobile at just 15 pounds, too, and costs just $347.99.
When you turn the QLED on, the home screen shows navigation features and a row of applications at the bottom based on your preferences and the profile you're on. You can switch profiles depending on who's watching, with clean language on screen, and straightforward menu navigation. There's also a streamlined section to jump straight into an application you want to search through, or to return to anything you were already watching. There are several voice commands you can set up.
At the bottom of your menu, it displays recommendations of what's coming up regarding favorite shows or sporting programs, ensuring viewers never miss an upcoming event. There are several cool new features added to Samsung's QLED TVs you might not know about.
TCL 55 Class QM6K Series
For anyone who is looking for a minimalist TV that also specializes in gaming, the TCL 55" Class QM6K Series could be exactly what you're looking for. The screen is 2.2 inches thick (11 inches with the stands included). It has Halo control, a 144 refresh rate or 240 gaming, precise dimming, and a mini LED backlight technology.
You'll find multiple ports in the back for an Ethernet cable, or you can connect it directly to your Wi-Fi. If you want to hang it up, there are plenty of ways to hide any cables, making it difficult to notice. It weighs 27 pounds, making it light to move around. You can get it for $447.99, and a good choice if you're looking to put this TV in a bright room.
When you power on the TCL, the operating system has smooth, agile motion to it, with all of your applications clearly in view and at the ready on the home screen. Setting it up is simple, and you can choose what applications you bring over. The trending recommendations that pop up can be a bit much, but these are closer to the bottom, away from everything you regularly interact with. You can also quickly switch from the TV mode to any connected gaming consoles without too much effort.
Samsung 42 OLED S90F
A small TV option from Samsung is the 42" OLED S90F. The screen is 1-and-a-half inches thick, or 8 inches with the stands. It has built-in speakers if you don't want a larger sound system, with a 120 refresh rate, multiple HDMI and USB ports, a Wi-Fi signal, and comes with Bluetooth. Moving it should be simple, weighing 20 pounds. You can get it for $997.99.
After setting it up, the OLED S90F uses the same operating system and menu options as other Samsung TVs. You can expect to create several accounts, where all recommendations are shown on the first screen. The text is easy to read, it's quick to find what you want to watch, and switching between applications is snappy, as you can do it with a few clicks of your remote.
Samsung 43 The Frame LS03F
For those who want to hide a TV in plain sight, there's the Samsung 43" The Frame LS03F. It's designed to go in any room of your house, and look like a picture frame hanging up on the wall, hiding in plain sight. All of the cables go behind it, into the wall, or you can find a way to slide out on the other sides if you don't want to cut through it. It comes with a 60 refresh rate, QLED display, built-in speakers, game mode, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and multiple HDMI and USB ports. It weighs less than 20 pounds, making it a bit heavier than a standard painting. You can get it for $697.99.
The Frame LS03F's operating system is similar to other TVs in the Samsung family; however, it has several features removed to make it as straightforward as possible with a responsive menu. With a slick menu, you'll be able to choose from any of the available streaming networks to watch, your local network, or have art displayed to make it appear like a digital picture frame on your wall. It might not have the best refresh rate or picture quality compared to other Samsung TVs, but it's still a reliable choice, especially to hang somewhere in your home.
Hisense 55 U7 Mini-LED ULED
When you're looking for a large TV with sharp features that don't go too over the top, the Hisense 55" U7 Mini-LED ULED is a reliable option. The screen is on the thick side at 3 inches, and it has a thin, stable base that goes out to 11.3 inches. It comes with multiple screen options, LCD, LED, Mini-LED, and QLED, a 4K resolution, 165 refresh rate, built-in Wi-Fi, Ethernet cables, and several HDMI and USB ports in the back. As expected with the screen size, the overall weight of this TV is 33 pounds, putting it on the heavier side. You can get it for $578.
It has a layered layout on the main screen, with your most frequent options appearing at the top, providing easy navigation. Below is a list of recommendations broken up into clear, large icons, followed by lists of live and upcoming events occurring throughout the week, ready for you to check out so you don't miss any important upcoming episodes or sports games.
Customization is flexible, providing a quick and fluid viewing experience whenever you use it. You can switch between various profiles, depending on who uses it, allowing for those preferences to change, along with the image quality based on what you watch. Compared to other Hisense TV models, it's what you get for sports and gaming.
Methodology
We wanted to focus on 2025 television models that provide a simple, clean, and straightforward user experience as soon as someone plugs it in and gets everything set up. We went with the smallest sizes of the available models to ensure these could fit in any location within a household and were lightweight, ensuring they weighed under 40 pounds.
We selected television models that were easy to set up, had bright, thin screens, and offered a good amount of cable management to reduce potential clutter. The operating systems had to be efficient, too, meaning someone could turn it on and quickly jump into a previous program, or boot up an application without too much trouble.