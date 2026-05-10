8 Of The Best TVs For Minimalists In 2026

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TVs come in a range of series with a multitude of features. Although these features are nice, they can be overwhelming to those who want a new, easy-to-use TV in their living room. A TV should be straightforward, and you should be able to turn it on to watch your favorite program whenever you want, without difficulty. For those looking for a minimalist TV, there are a handful that you can track down to get the job done.

We found the best TVs that a minimalist would appreciate. These TVs don't have too many bells and whistles, but they get the job done, and they're a reasonable size without taking a drop in quality. We'll go into more detail about why we picked these products in our methodology at the end. Here are eight of the best TVs for minimalists in 2026.