Every Major Hisense TV Model Explained - Which To Buy (And Which To Avoid)
When you're shopping for a Hisense TV, you'll be met with a smorgasbord of different models, each with a number like 65U8QG. At a glance it looks confusing, especially if you start seeing other, even more confusing model numbers like 55A85N, QD6QF, etc. But this naming scheme is quite straightforward once you get the gist of what each character in the model number represents.
There's a pattern in the Hisense model numbering system, and it includes display size in inches, TV series letter, tier number, year code, and the TV operating system. For instance, if you come across the Hisense 75U8QG, you can tell that 75 is the screen size, U represents the series, 8 denotes a high-end unit, Q means it's a 2025 model, and G means it runs on Google TV. Year codes are designated as follows: H refers to 2022, K is 2023, N is 2024, and Q represents 2025. OS codes are G for Google TV, F for Fire TV and, V for VIDAA.
OS code is available on 2025 models going forward. Sometimes country codes like UK/EU/KEN may be included at the end to indicate TV region. There may be a few nuances for older models before 2024, but it shouldn't be a source of confusion for newer TVs. The rule of thumb is [screen size] [series letter] [tier number] [year code] [OS Code]. Please note that in most cases, especially the US market, you may only see the screen size, series letter, and tier number in that order. Now, let's break down each major Hisense TV series since 2024 and what you should expect from them.
1. Hisense UX series is the best of what your money can get
If you're a home theater enthusiast looking for the absolute best Hisense TV technology money can buy, you'd be looking at the flagship ULED X Series (UX). The TVs in this series from 2025 come in two sizes — 100UX, and 116UX. What makes the UX different from the rest is its RGB-Mini-LED technology. This means the display features individually controlled red, green, and blue Mini-LED laid out in thousands of dimming zones rather than standard backlighting found in cheaper sets.
For instance, the 116UX (one of the biggest TVs in the world) comes with more than 20,000 color control units which makes it possible for individual pixel color and brightness to adjust as accurately as possible. The result is stunning color accuracy that would leave a true TV enthusiast beaming. Peak brightness is quite high, hitting 8,000 nits, making things pop harder than they would on most OLED display panels. These specs mean top of the line color vibrancy and cinematic quality on every piece of content you consume on this TV. When it comes to gaming, both the 100UX and 116 UX handle high frame rate and variable refresh rate gaming, thanks to a native 165Hz gaming mode with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Reviews say sound is top-notch, too.
UX series TVs run on Google TV, which means you get the largest app library in the TV space. Given its sheer size, a Hisense UX TV will, without a doubt, need a pro to do any kind of mounting. It may also not be ideal for most living rooms, unless you have lots of space at your disposal. You can grab the 116UX from Amazon for $19,999 if you fancy it.
2. Hisense A85N series is an outlier in the brand's lineup
One thing you'll notice about Hisense is that the brand is more invested in QLED and Mini-LED displays than OLED. The 2024 Hisense A85N series is a hidden gem in this regard, and might be the only OLED Hisense TV you may see in a while. It's available in 55 (55A85N) and 65-inch (65A85N) sizes and features an LG W-OLED panel — the exact same one that the LG C4 TV rocks, but with a friendlier price tag. The only catch is that these TVs are unavailable in the US.
The 65A85N and 55A85N offer proper OLED blacks, with brightness peaking at 1,000 nits. The display supports HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and IMAX Enhanced HDR formats. Where this TV series falls short is that it runs on VIDAA OS, which we found to be the worst major TV operating system. It'll still let you enjoy major streaming apps, but you'll miss out on built-in Chromecast. Sound quality is average, and you may need to plan on getting a quality soundbar if you don't have one already.
3. Hisense U9 series is the brand's flagship QLED lineup
The Hisense U9N series is from 2024. It is available in two sizes (75-inches and 85-inches), ideal for most medium-sized to large living room setups. Unlike the massive UX series we just covered, U9 series TVs are high end mini-LED QLED options built for regular sized living rooms at a fraction of the formers' price. They feature up to 5,000 dimming zones and SDR/HDR brightness peaks at 5,000 nits, which means the display will still look great even in extra bright rooms.
Refresh rate is at an impressive 144Hz with FreeSync Premium Pro, low input lag for console gaming, and 120Hz/4K Dolby Vision gaming. You get to use Google TV on these units, meaning a wide selection of apps at your disposal. For sound, you won't need a soundbar to enjoy your movies, thanks to the built-in 82-Watt Dolby Atmos sound system. The U9N series, specifically the Hisense 75U9N, would be a great pick if you want to enjoy movies, sports, and gaming without having to pay OLED prices.
4. Hisense U8 series gives you premium features at a good price
The Hisense U8 series isn't flagship, but still offers premium TVs that compete with bigger competitors like Samsung and LG while keeping prices significantly lower. The latest Hisense U8GQ (the 2025 model running Google TV) is available in five sizes — 55, 65, 75, 85 and 100 inches. The TV's display features a variable refresh rate of up to 165Hz, mini-LED backlighting with local dimming, stellar HDR performance, and brightness peaking at 5,000 nits. Quantum dot color technology means colors in the U8 series are vibrant with excellent contrast.
Sound quality is as good as what you'll get in the higher-end U9 series, but at 72 Watts this time. Since we've gone significantly lower in pricing from the U9 series, the main tradeoff of going for a U8 series Hisense TV is narrow viewing angles. This means that you should avoid sitting too far off to the sides when enjoying your favorite video content. Nevertheless, we highly recommend this series if you want the perfect balance between quality and reasonable pricing. You can often find the 65-inch U8GQ for less than $1,000 on Amazon, which is a pretty good deal for the kind of TV you'll be getting.
5. Hisense U7 series is great for gaming and sports on a budget
Hisense U75QG is the latest model in the U7 series, and it really excels when it comes to gaming and watching sports. It peaks at 3,000 nits in terms of brightness, features 165Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and unlike the more expensive U8QG, comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports instead of three. The latter is a tad bit punchier due to its extreme brightness and contrast levels — but for the price, the Hisense U7QG is still stunningly bright. It's available in 55, 65, 76, 85, and 100-inch options, to fit every budget and viewing need.
Sport fans will still be able to enjoy the brightness even in bright rooms, and decent upscaling for cable feeds. For audio, you might need to get a soundbar to enhance your listening experience, but you can still get by with the 2.1.2 Dolby Atmos audio system that it comes with. Narrow angles and minor halos around bright objects in dark scenes are the two issues we can point out in this series, but this shouldn't be a deal-breaker, especially if you're budget conscious or just need high brightness without paying OLED prices. You could save even more by going for the older Hisense U7N.
6. Hisense U6 series delivers entry-level premium Mini-LED performance
The Hisense U6 series brings serious value if you're budget-conscious and want to step up from entry-level TVs. Available in 55- to 100-inch sizes, the Hisense U65QF is one of the cheapest Mini-LED TVs with local dimming and HDMI 2.1 bandwidth. As the model number shows, this 2025 TV runs Fire TV rather than Google TV. Brightness peaks at 1,000 nits, meaning your TV will struggle in bright environments. However, contrast is great in dark rooms thanks to the good local dimming of the U65QF. What you'll miss out on is the punchy HDR impact you get on the more expensive U-series models.
Gaming compatibility is decent, with HDMI 2.1, variable refresh rate up to 144Hz, and low input lag. We already mentioned that the U65QF struggles in bright rooms, but the SDR brightness deals with glare well enough. However, direct reflections might be very noticeable. If you care about getting perfect HDR accuracy, you should skip this series. Otherwise, you can grab the 65-inch U65QF for just under $550 on Amazon if you want a decent TV that just runs fine for everyday entertainment.
7. Hisense E-series built for gaming
The Hisense E series, represented by E6QF and E8Q 2025 models, is the brand's gaming-focused lineup. The Hisense E6QF is available starting from 43 inches all the way up to 100 inches, all with QLED color. Hisense E8Q sizes range from 50 to 75 inches, stepping up the display with Mini-LED backlighting, local dimming zones, and brightness peaks of 600 nits. Both the E6QF and E8Q can display games in 4K with a variable refresh rate maxing out at 144Hz, and include AMD FreeSync Premium.
This type of display works well with video games, thanks to Game Mode Pro and Auto Low Latency mode (ALLM). These ensure great screen responsiveness when it comes to input lag. They also handle fast-moving games well, keeping the screen crystal clear at all times. Audio is decent, especially on the E8Q. The only catch is that E-series Hisense TVs are hard to find in North America, as they are mostly built for the European market. E6QF runs on Fire TV, whereas E8Q comes with Hisense's proprietary VIDAA.
8. Hisense QD series is the brand's newest budget lineup
The Hisense QD series came out in 2025 and slots in between the ultra-cheap and entry-level TV models. The Hisense QD6QF is the base option and is available from 43 inches up to 100 inches. It features a basic 4K display, no local dimming, zero fancy tech, and no special gaming capabilities besides a low input lag mode. The pricier QD7QF is an upgrade with Mini-LED backlighting, better brightness, has some gaming features, and sizes are from 50 to 100 inches.
Unlike most of the other series we've seen, the smaller QD7QF (50, 55, and 65 inches) have wildly varying specifications to the larger units (75, 85, and 100 inches). The refresh rate on the smaller screens maxes out 60Hz, while their bigger counterparts reach 144Hz and include HDMI 2.1 and Mini-LED backlighting. This can be a bit confusing since all these two groups of TVs have the same model number.
Back to the QD6QF, the viewing experience isn't desirable other than just for casual viewing. For this reason, only pick this model if you want a TV for additional rooms like kitchens where budget is more important than screen quality. The 75-inch QD7QF is a good deal, especially if you find it on sale. Avoid the smaller ones for their oddly nerfed specs.
9. Hisense A7 series might be the best budget option
There is a 2025 model in the A7Q series, but isn't available in the US at the time of writing. However, the older 2024 A7N is still available on Amazon, and is one of the best value for money TVs you can buy across the available screen sizes (43 to 85 inches). Despite lacking any special advanced features like the higher end series we've looked at, the colors are surprisingly punchy, thanks to QLED quantum dots. SDR accuracy is also decent right out of the box, making streaming look good without any special adjustments.
The A7N covers all the bases for casual entertainment and gaming since it supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and a standard gaming mode. It struggles a bit in well-lit rooms, and blacks will look a bit faded in dark rooms, since this series doesn't feature local dimming. For this reason, it's advisable to use moderate-lighting conditions for the best viewing experience. It's still a decent budget TV that doesn't oversell itself. Perfect for families, bedrooms, or if you need basic 4K without premium or gaming-centric specifications. The A7N is likely going to be phased out soon and may be available at sale prices on Amazon.
10. Hisense A6 series is the cheapest of them all
If you're looking for a secondary TV or something to hang up in your kids' room, the Hisense A6 series is where you'd look first. This is the budget floor of the Hisense entire TV lineup. The latest Hisense A6Q is available in Europe, and while in the US, the 2024 A6N is still being sold, it is seemingly being phased out at the time of writing. The A6 series comes with variable refresh rate to help with console gaming, but that's where the story ends.
Brightness is weak with lots of glare, no local dimming, washed out blacks, and HDR performance is subpar. Gaming and sports feel blurry if you compare them to the A7N series. However, general picture quality isn't too bad, especially for casual daytime viewing. Our recommendation is that you skip this series if you're seeking something good for living room viewing. Grab it for your kids, break rooms, or business displays, where durability matters more than looks. It's cheap, and you'll be getting exactly what you're paying for.
11. Hisense CanvasTV is the brand's design‑first art display TV series
We've left this series for last, since it's an outlier in regard to functionality and target market. The best way to describe the 2024 Hisense S7N CanvasTV is to call it an art piece that also happens to display video or pictures. It's available in 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches, with prices ranging from $999 to $1,898 on Amazon. Here's what is special about S7N CanvasTV; It features a wood-like frame, has a Hi-Matte anti-glare display and motion-sensing Art Mode. The latter displays a collection of your own photos or rotating artwork from Hisense's library.
The S7N CanvasTV display is edge-lit, and given its primary purpose, it's unsurprising that the display isn't as impressively specced as the U-series. Brightness peaks at 450 nits, which is perfect for art but weaker than most other Hisense TVs. It's still capable of console gaming since it has variable refresh rate up to 144Hz in 4K, Game Mode Pro, and both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound.
It comes with a slim wall mount to ensure it's just 3mm from the wall when mounted, to create a painting-like appearance. Grab this if you have the money and are an interior design enthusiast who can sacrifice TV performance for a more artistic look in their living space. If you still care about the best picture quality, go for any U-series within your budget range.