Every Major Hisense TV Model Explained - Which To Buy (And Which To Avoid)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're shopping for a Hisense TV, you'll be met with a smorgasbord of different models, each with a number like 65U8QG. At a glance it looks confusing, especially if you start seeing other, even more confusing model numbers like 55A85N, QD6QF, etc. But this naming scheme is quite straightforward once you get the gist of what each character in the model number represents.

There's a pattern in the Hisense model numbering system, and it includes display size in inches, TV series letter, tier number, year code, and the TV operating system. For instance, if you come across the Hisense 75U8QG, you can tell that 75 is the screen size, U represents the series, 8 denotes a high-end unit, Q means it's a 2025 model, and G means it runs on Google TV. Year codes are designated as follows: H refers to 2022, K is 2023, N is 2024, and Q represents 2025. OS codes are G for Google TV, F for Fire TV and, V for VIDAA.

OS code is available on 2025 models going forward. Sometimes country codes like UK/EU/KEN may be included at the end to indicate TV region. There may be a few nuances for older models before 2024, but it shouldn't be a source of confusion for newer TVs. The rule of thumb is [screen size] [series letter] [tier number] [year code] [OS Code]. Please note that in most cases, especially the US market, you may only see the screen size, series letter, and tier number in that order. Now, let's break down each major Hisense TV series since 2024 and what you should expect from them.