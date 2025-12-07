6 Cheap Smart TVs To Avoid At All Costs, According To Consumer Reports

If you're shopping for an inexpensive 32-inch TV, the Vizio VFD32M-0807 might look tempting, but it quickly becomes clear why Consumer Reports ranks it near the bottom of the category. This budget TV is one you'll want to avoid due to its poor performance, as the TV lacks 4K and native HDR (HDR support over HDMI only), which limits picture quality to Full HD. Without HDR formats, dark movies won't look the way they should. Dark scenes, like the ones in "The Batman," end up looking flat, with the picture looking more gray than intense.

The bigger issue is the viewing angles with poor side visibility, as you need to face the TV head-on for a clear picture. The TV uses a Full Array LED backlight with no local dimming zones, so contrast and black levels look poor. Moreover, Reddit users have also complained about the TV's picture quality, and a user even posted a video on the r/TVRepair subreddit showing slow image rendering with noticeable pixelation.

The audio quality and volume are modest for a smart TV experience. If you're used to stronger sound, 8 W + 8 W speakers will disappoint you, and Consumer Reports even notes that the TV is best suited for smaller rooms. Furthermore, having only two HDMI ports is a clear limitation for a 2024 TV. If you have multiple devices to connect, like a console, Roku Stick, and soundbar, then you'll need an adapter like the Anker HDMI switch to expand connectivity options.