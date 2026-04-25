5 Of The Best TVs For Bright Rooms You Can Buy In 2026
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One of the worst enemies of a good-but-not-great TV is a room with a lot of light. In those places, it's common to see a drop in image quality, since things like screen reflection and lower brightness can reduce the sharpness of what you can see. In fact, it is common to find some models that claim they perform best in dark spaces, especially OLED TVs, which are not always worth the money.
But there are quite a few TVs with performance that will shine even in the brightest of rooms in your home — no curtains or blackout blinds needed. With the advent of mini LED technology, you can get the brightness benefits of a backlit LCD panel while enjoying contrast ratios that don't completely pale in comparison to OLED. And yes, even some OLED models can be used in well-lit rooms without any problems these days.
But it's not always daytime, so even if a TV works wonderfully in a bright room, you'll also want to make sure it still performs well in a dimly-lit space. We took these factors and more into consideration when making this list, and the five models below were the TVs that stood out the most.
Hisense U6
What makes the Hisense U6 series a good TV for bright rooms is that it offers a solid combination of pricing and peak brightness. Among the major Hisense TV models, it's an entry-level option, yet the U6 Series offers brightness ranging from 600 to 1,000 nits with up to 512 local dimming zones thanks to its mini LED technology. That gives it enough strength to adapt to bright environments while still being able to show deep blacks in darker areas of the image.
Besides standing out when placed in a room with lots of light, the Hisense U6 is a cost-effective option relative to other TVs in its class. For example, the 55-inch Hisense U6 usually sells for somewhere in the range of $400 to $500 on Amazon, making it a great option for people who don't want to break the bank just to have a TV bright enough for their living room.
Still, because it is an entry-level option, the U6 doesn't offer everything a TV can. Many other models reach higher peak brightness levels and provide a more precise dimming system. Even so, within this budget, the Hisense U6 is a standout choice for many users.
TCL QM6K
Another mini LED option, if you are willing to pay a little more, is the TCL QM6K. This is a great choice for consumers who have a bright room and a midrange budget, but still don't want to break the bank for a new television. The 65-inch TCL QM6K is typically priced between $530 and $650 on Amazon, making it a great value proposition, as we noted in our TCL QM6K review.
The QM6K performs well in bright environments because it has excellent SDR brightness and local dimming. Thanks to its mini LED backlight technology, darker areas of your screen won't become overly bright during the daytime, yet the brighter portions of content can hit roughly 700 nits. However, even though it performs well in bright environments, it is still somewhat susceptible to screen reflections.
For general use, the QM6K is a very capable device, offering a native 144 Hz refresh rate and technologies like VRR, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision IQ. This setup should be more than enough to enjoy movies and games with above-average quality for the price range.
Samsung QN90F
Mini LED panels are an ideal choice if you are looking for a TV for bright rooms. These screens can deliver higher brightness than OLED displays and better contrast than LCD panels with older backlighting technology, and that is exactly where the Samsung QN90F stands out. It can deliver roughly 2,300 nits of peak brightness in ideal situations (or 1,100 nits in real-world HDR content), while 720 local dimming zones help with light leakage, making it an excellent option for brighter spaces.
The QN90F is a midrange TV, which means that its prices run higher than what you would find in entry-level models. The 43-inch Samsung QN90F typically sells for between $720 and $950 on Amazon. Meanwhile, the 55-inch Samsung QN90F usually costs somewhere in the range of $1,100 to $1,300.
Reviewers have praised the TV's ability to work well in bright rooms, noting that its anti-glare finish helps with reflections caused by ambient light. However, despite the high local dimming zone count, others have observed less-than-ideal performance in some darker scenes. Beyond that, the image quality remains strong. Even when displaying bright content, reviewers have found that the difference in color tones is still clear, and because of the high refresh rate, many have praised its performance for gaming.
Samsung S95F
Samsung is one of the world's leading TV manufacturers, so many of the best models are made by the company. One of them is the Samsung S95F series, which is an OLED TV line that works well in bright rooms. This television is one of the few in its category that uses a matte coating on the screen, which helps prevent reflections caused by bright ambient lighting.
The anti-glare aspects also help ensure that this OLED screen can retain its deep black contrast even if you choose to watch television in broad daylight. Meanwhile, Tom's Guide measured the S95F's peak HDR brightness in a 10% window at a whopping 2,138 nits, exceeding the performance of some of the mini LED options on this list. Furthermore, 4K resolution and a 165 Hz Motion Xcelerator refresh rate make it ideal for sports and gaming fans.
In terms of price, this model falls into the premium category. The 55-inch Samsung S95F typically sells for $1,550 to $1,900 on Amazon. But those numbers can reach as high as $6,500 if you want a really large screen, since that is the MSRP of the 83-inch version with no discounts applied.
LG G5 OLED
The LG G5 OLED is one of the best TVs that you can find nowadays, and it comes with a price tag to match. The 55-inch LG G5 typically sells in the range of $1,500 to $1,900 on Amazon, but the 97-inch LG G5 can cost you anywhere between $18,000 and $24,000. Even so, the high cost makes sense because of the quality this panel delivers, since it offers one of the best images that you can get on a TV, whether in a dark or bright room.
Starting with the screen, the main highlight is the four-layer Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel, which significantly increased the lineup's brightness. In tests done by Rtings, the G5 earned an excellent rating for bright rooms, with SDR brightness strong enough to overcome reflections with help from its anti-glare finish. Even with lots of ambient light, colors stay vibrant and blacks remain deep.
The G5 also earns its premium status outside of bright rooms. The model delivers nearly infinite contrast, impactful HDR, an Alpha 11 AI Gen2 processor, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for 4K at 165 Hz on the 55- to 83-inch versions. That makes the G5 an elite TV for movies, sports, and games, while also reinforcing why it ranks among the best smart TVs, according to Consumer Reports.
Our methodology for choosing the best TVs for bright rooms
When selecting the best TVs for bright rooms, we considered models in different price ranges to make sure it would be possible to find an option for every budget. There are lots of models that perform comparably in bright environments, especially in the midrange and premium segments. However, at each price point, we selected the options that stood out the most. So, one model is not necessarily better than another, but rather a highlight of its own category.
We ensured that every option offers key features that make a TV perform better in bright rooms, such as peak brightness in nits, an anti-glare panel or matte coating, and local dimming zones. These are the features that matter most if you're looking for a good experience while watching TV during the day or in bright environments. Finally, we considered overall specs and quality, as well as the opinions of expert reviewers and verified buyers, so that the picks would be strong all-around TVs, not just models with high brightness.