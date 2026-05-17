5 Reasons Why People Are Ditching Their Smartwatches

Have you heard about ghost vibrations or experienced them? It's the feeling that your phone is buzzing in your pocket even though the phone is on a table. Well, this also happens with smartwatches. Sometimes I'm just lying down without my Apple Watch and I feel a buzz.

When I first started using the Apple Watch in 2019, I remember how I felt it was the perfect tool to keep me away from my phone. After all, I could get glimpses of what was going on without actually picking up my phone. As the years went by, I realized that I was usually picking up my phone as soon as I got a notification on my watch, as it always felt urgent. Worse than that, whenever I needed to focus on an article, a task, or anything that does not include picking up my phone, I only needed one notification buzzing on my wrist to get distracted.

While you could argue that it's more about me than the smartwatch, it's also important to understand that these products have been made to addict you. For example, the "Close Your Rings" movement created by Apple was great to give me some help for a healthier lifestyle, but years later, I know exactly how I run, how my workouts impact me, and even if I had a good night of sleep, and not because I read the data, but because, as a person, I can also assess myself.