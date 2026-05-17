Even in its infancy, scientists are finding that AI is changing its users' brains. Headlines proclaiming the dangers of AI are proliferating at an alarming rate, particularly for vulnerable populations like children and those with preexisting mental health issues. At the center of this debate is a trend known as "AI Psychosis," a phenomenon in which users experience AI-inspired delusions. News cycles are rife with anecdotal AI horror stories attesting to the trend, including users who suffered from romantic delusions, conspiratorial paranoia, or even committed suicide. Several families have even filed lawsuits against OpenAI, Google, and Character.AI, claiming their popular chatbots contributed to their loved ones' suicide.

Underpinning this evidence is a growing bed of scientific studies dissecting the phenomenon. Dr. Hamilton Morrin, a psychiatric researcher who conducted a meta analysis of the phenomenon, wrote in Lancet Psychiatry that "emerging evidence indicates that agential AI might validate or amplify delusional or grandiose content, particularly in users already vulnerable to psychosis." Importantly, Morrin stresses that consensus remains split on whether AI chatbots can cause "the emergence of de novo psychosis in the absence of pre-existing vulnerability." The most common cases were users who suffered grandiose delusions that often infused AI with mystical sentience.

Despite this growing bed of evidence, the phenomenon is contested within the industry. Some executives, like xAI's Elon Musk, have blamed rival algorithms for the phenomenon. Others, like Anthropic's Dario Amodei, have been more forthright in warning against AI's potential psychological effects. Sam Altman, head of OpenAI, has largely framed the issue as the unfortunate costs of doing business. In an X post responding to Musk's criticism, Altman wrote "Almost a billion people use [ChatGPT] and some of them may be in very fragile mental states."