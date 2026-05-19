AirPods Have Had This Audio Sharing Feature Since 2019 – And You've Probably Never Used It

The best music and movies need to be shared. With an iPhone, that usually means either playing the audio via the built-in speaker, using a Bluetooth speaker, or — if you prefer to listen privately — sharing one AirPod with your friend. The last method comes especially handy when you're out in a public space, or anywhere else you don't want other people overhearing what you're playing.

But while AirPod sharing is the usual route, it isn't necessarily the most efficient way to share audio. You can't fully immerse yourself in the sound if you only have one AirPod in. Plus, you'll have to stick to one volume level and, for AirPods Pro 3 and the likes, one listening mode. That can be uncomfortable for either you or your friend. To avoid all that, there's one clever AirPod feature you can use instead: Audio Sharing. This feature has been around for a couple of years now, but you might not even know it exists.