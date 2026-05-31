You Can Make Music Using Your Old PlayStation 1 - Here's How

Whenever you want to gain a skill, you have to start small. You can't become an award-winning composer overnight, but how do you learn? Usually, a degree from an accredited college is your best bet, but if you don't have much money, you can get some practice with an original PlayStation and a music-generation "game."

"MTV Music Generator" (released as "Music 2000" in Europe) was a music program released for PlayStation and Windows in 1999. The "game" lets you make your own tracks using numerous instruments, sound channels, and effects. "MTV Music Generator" isn't the most robust music generation software out there, and you are limited by loading times and the number of riffs you can put in one song, but we cannot deny the game's importance.

Even though "MTV Music Generator" was primarily available on the original PlayStation, it has served as the first step for many notable composers and artists. Some names you might recognize include Skepta, JME, Dizzee Rascal, Hudson Mohawke, Bob Vylan, and Kode9 — they all cite "MTV Music Generator" as a major influence in their careers. The same is true for music producers such as Curtiss King. In fact, one could argue that "MTV Music Generator" helped kickstart grime, a particular music genre typified by fast, almost aggressive electronic dance music beats. Not many video games hold that sort of legacy.