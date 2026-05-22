This Diving Robot Is Investigating 500-Year-Old Secrets Off The French Coast

A specialized robot is going where humans can't –- into the depths of the Mediterranean Sea to investigate a 16th-century shipwreck labeled a "genuine time capsule." A team armed with an ROV-C 4000 is recovering 500-year-old artifacts from the sunken merchant ship roughly 1.5 miles below the surface of the French coast – the deepest known shipwreck in French waters. However, the deep-diving ROV-C 4000 isn't the only high-tech gadgetry uncovering this preserved history.

In March 2025, a French Navy survey crew first discovered an anomaly on the seabed using high-resolution sonar. The crew then deployed an autonomous underwater drone equipped with a camera to investigate the anomaly. It captured images of a 98-foot-long ship filled with cargo from Northern Italy, now called the Camarat 4. The team ran the discovery up the chain of command, which contacted the Department of Underwater Archaeological Research (DRASSM), an organization responsible for protecting and studying France's underwater heritage.

The DRASSM team was excited. At this depth, the wreck was protected from looting, sunlight, and strong currents. Researchers said the scene felt like time had stopped. The only issue was getting there, as it's far beyond the limits of human divers and too deep to even become an artificial reef. To investigate the site, researchers brought in the ROV-C 4000, a deep-sea robot capable of operating at depths up to 2.5 miles.