Chris Hemsworth And Halle Berry's Box Office Flop Is A Global Streaming Sensation
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The next great heist thriller came and went, and almost no one noticed. Despite featuring an incredible cast, a classic premise, and a marketing campaign that blanketed nearly every billboard in Southern California, "Crime 101" failed to garner the attention one would expect. Despite only earning $72 million at the global box office, "Crime 101" has become a belated hit. Available on Amazon Prime, the film currently sits atop the streamer's charts, per Flix Patrol. The phenomenon is far from surprising given the success of popcorn crime thrillers like Netflix's "The Rip." However, "Crime 101" elevates above "The Rip's" semi-mindless crime fodder. Instead, the film is an intellectually-sound crowd-pleaser of the highest order, offering the gritty character studies, fast-paced chases, and quippy dialogue that fans of the genre love.
Based on a novella by famed crime writer Don Winslow, writer-director Bart Layton's adaptation is an explosive tale at the four-way intersection between its four memorable characters: Mike Davis (Chris Hemsworth), a master jewel thief racing toward his next big score, Sharon Combs (Halle Berry), a disgruntled broker whose company insures the jewelry targeted by the thieves, obsessive police detective Lou Lubesnick (Mark Ruffalo), and brazen upstart thief Ormon (Barry Keoghan).
With a supporting cast featuring Nick Nolte, Monica Babaro, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, "Crime 101" is one of the best cast films of 2026. Surprisingly, it lives up to its billing. However, the film's heist antics are only the foundation upon which Layton grafts more meaningful ideas. Like Ben Affleck's "The Town" or Roman Polanski's "Chinatown," the best of the genre are more interested in setting than the crimes themselves. Viewers might come to "Crime 101" for its car chases, but they'll stay for the characters, atmosphere, and sociopolitical commentary.
Crime with a bleeding heart
Fans of film noir will appreciate that "Crime 101" nails all the prerequisites for a great crime thriller. Pitting Davis against the type of weary cop that Ruffalo expertly played in HBO's hit crime drama "Task," Layton adroitly follows the cat-and-mouse blueprint laid by Michael Mann's classic "Heat." Meanwhile, Berry offers a distinctly 21st-century take on the femme fatale, as she tightropes between crime and justice. Inevitably, the lines blur, and each must confront the values they previously held dear. Although far from revolutionary, "Crime 101" delivers enough punch to satisfy genre purists.
However, "Crime 101" is more than a run-of-the-mill noir. Instead, it delivers a character-driven narrative steeped in place and atmosphere. Speaking with Variety, Layton noted that the genre served as "a framework" to explore grander anxieties concerning class. Layton utilizes Los Angeles, a city plagued by its wealth stratification, to explore these questions. As a true crime documentarian in his own right, Layton's story remains rooted as he digs beneath the sordid exterior of its audacious plot.
As such, "Crime 101" is a throwback noir firmly in the tradition of Elmore Leonard and Raymond Chandler. More interested in its characters and setting than the crimes themselves, its approach is both steeped in cinema history and utterly modern. Utilizing the soothing tones of Sharon's meditation app as its narrative drumbeat, "Crime 101" is constantly pointing viewers towards the inner anxieties powering the action. When asked about these themes, Layton pointed to Arthur Miller's classic "Death of a Salesman," noting "the fatal flaw of everyone operating in a capitalist society is that people get their self-worth not from within, but from what other people think about them. That was very much in dialogue with this film" (via Roger Ebert).
An L.A. story
Ultimately, "Crime 101" is more effective as a love letter to Los Angeles than a high-octane thriller. Shooting across the city, the film is steeped in both the immense wealth and unimaginable poverty that defines America's second largest metropolis. Showcasing wealthy mansions and homeless encampments with equal dexterity was a major driving force of Layton's approach to the project. As he told Variety, "I wanted to reflect all of the social strata. There's a topographical divide. The wealthiest people live high on the hills or the coast and the people without anything live underneath or even under the freeway." In this way, "Crime 101" feels in the in tradition of "To Live and Die in LA," without eliciting the nihilistic repugnance of William Friedkin's masterpiece.
The decision is a bold one. For most native Angelinos, traditional portrayals of their city as either glamorous Eden or Godless dystopia are a point of contention. But "Crime 101" refrains from stereotypical oscillations between Santa Monica and Beverly Hills. Instead, Layton showcases both the joys and pains of living in the city of angels. And while the film's anxieties somewhat play to the city's status-driven stereotypes, its exploration of them strikes a chord.
It's no coincidence that Hemsworth's thief shares a name with famed author Mike Davis, whose 1990 excoriation of modern Los Angeles, "City of Quartz," remains the definitive investigation of the dueling forces of corruption and beauty propelling the city since its founding. "Crime 101" jumps and skips along the same class-tightrope, staging a high flying robbery to underscore the emptiness inherent in Los Angeles' capitalist currents. And although it eventually succumbs to the weight of its made-for-Hollywood ending, it remains a thrilling joyride across America's jungle of glitz, grime, and urban sprawl.