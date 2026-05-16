Chris Hemsworth And Halle Berry's Box Office Flop Is A Global Streaming Sensation

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The next great heist thriller came and went, and almost no one noticed. Despite featuring an incredible cast, a classic premise, and a marketing campaign that blanketed nearly every billboard in Southern California, "Crime 101" failed to garner the attention one would expect. Despite only earning $72 million at the global box office, "Crime 101" has become a belated hit. Available on Amazon Prime, the film currently sits atop the streamer's charts, per Flix Patrol. The phenomenon is far from surprising given the success of popcorn crime thrillers like Netflix's "The Rip." However, "Crime 101" elevates above "The Rip's" semi-mindless crime fodder. Instead, the film is an intellectually-sound crowd-pleaser of the highest order, offering the gritty character studies, fast-paced chases, and quippy dialogue that fans of the genre love.

Based on a novella by famed crime writer Don Winslow, writer-director Bart Layton's adaptation is an explosive tale at the four-way intersection between its four memorable characters: Mike Davis (Chris Hemsworth), a master jewel thief racing toward his next big score, Sharon Combs (Halle Berry), a disgruntled broker whose company insures the jewelry targeted by the thieves, obsessive police detective Lou Lubesnick (Mark Ruffalo), and brazen upstart thief Ormon (Barry Keoghan).

With a supporting cast featuring Nick Nolte, Monica Babaro, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, "Crime 101" is one of the best cast films of 2026. Surprisingly, it lives up to its billing. However, the film's heist antics are only the foundation upon which Layton grafts more meaningful ideas. Like Ben Affleck's "The Town" or Roman Polanski's "Chinatown," the best of the genre are more interested in setting than the crimes themselves. Viewers might come to "Crime 101" for its car chases, but they'll stay for the characters, atmosphere, and sociopolitical commentary.