AI Might Be Behind The Current Shift Towards '80s Nostalgia - Here's Why

The current state of consumer technology, and especially the internet, is one of aggressive monetization, engagement farming, and AI-powered fabrication. All major devices must be connected to the internet constantly and use that connection to constantly poke and nudge you for your attention and interactions. Individuals use generative AI to manufacture content to drive engagement, whether it's scraping together fake artwork or outright falsifying information to scare and provoke. AI's increasing ubiquity and steady evolution, in particular, is worrying, as it's gradually becoming more difficult to determine what is and isn't real, or who is and isn't a real person. Where past technologies were quaint in their capabilities, AI's early days of six-fingered hands only become more worrying as it simply gets better at lying to us.

All of this has sparked a new wave of millennials and Gen Zers who have been trying to disconnect from the cacophony and return to the relatively simpler technology of the 80s. Vinyl albums, for example, have seen an unprecedented revival in usage as users crave tangible media without advertisements or internet connections. Even those who like digital music are still going for the classics, as original-model iPods are making a comeback with searches up on platforms like eBay.

These kinds of nostalgic periods always occur whenever technology is going through major evolutions, but with the rising discontent surrounding the ubiquity of AI and its controversial features, it is possible that some users may opt to disconnect from the greater network for good, or at least as much as they are able to.