What Your Smart Fridge And TV Are Actually Doing With Your Data

Your home should be your private space, the place where you can relax well away from the eyes of the world. But if you've set up any smart devices, including everything from smart TVs and refrigerators to speakers and cameras, then your home might not be as private as you think. That's because your smart gadgets are likely collecting a slew of data about you as you interact with them.

With a smart TV, tracked data can include viewing habits, screenshots to identify what you watch, voice commands, app usage, and even metadata revealing when and how often you interact with it. Similarly, a smart fridge can gather information on what food you have to suggest recipes. It might also track usage patterns, touchscreen interactions, and app usage that may include things like ideas on dishes to cook.

The collected data not only helps companies improve a device's functionality, but also enables them to make money by selling that information to interested parties. In other words, for the makers of smart TVs and smart fridges, the data they draw from you means that to them, you're not just a customer. You're also the product. While laws compel companies to be clear about how they gather and handle your data, such information is often buried in the terms and conditions that few people read.