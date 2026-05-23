What That Little Gray Dot Next To Songs In Apple Music Is For

Of all the symbols that may appear next to songs in Apple Music, there's one that can confuse users, as there's no clear explanation for its significance. It's a little gray dot that shows up to the left of tracks in Apple Music without any label or menu indicator. The dot doesn't designate favorite tracks in the album in view, as it can't be assigned by the user. Instead, songs seem to appear with the gray dot automatically next to them. Apple has support documents that explain the various symbols that may appear in Apple Music on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, but the gray dot is not explained. Some users have speculated online that the gray dot is an indicator of the popularity of a specific song, a way for Apple to show users what songs may be trending and indirectly help them discover those tracks.

Apple Music users have been discussing the gray dot on public forums, including Reddit and Apple's own support community, for several years, speculating on what it may mean. In 2020, an Apple Community Specialist addressed an Apple Music user's question about gray stars appearing next to songs. "If you see a star next to a song in Apple Music, it means it's one of the most popular songs on the album," the specialist explained at the time. However, Apple seems to have replaced stars with dots. As of this writing, marking a track as a favorite in Apple Music places a gray star on the left of the song, which covers the gray dot, if there was one.