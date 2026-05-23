5 Google Fitbit Air Alternatives You Should Check Out For Under $100
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If you're in the market for a lightweight fitness tracking device that you can wear on your wrist and forget about it, the Google Fitbit Air does could be a solid option. It's a lightweight fitness tracker that is built with simplicity and a distraction-free experience in mind, to the extent that it doesn't include a built-in display to view your data. All that you get is what looks like a bracelet, but tucked inside is a pebble that does all the heavy lifting, allowing you to track different health and fitness metrics such as your heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep.
Of course, there are other things you should know about the Google Fitbit Air, and if you've gone through that list and want an alternative, you're not out of options. Whether you want a lightweight fitness tracker with a display for instant access to your health and fitness data, a full-fledged smart watch, or a smart ring, you'll likely find at least one sub-$100 Google Fitbit Air alternative perfect for your needs.
Fitbit Inspire 3
If you like the idea of a fitness tracker that's light like the Fitbit Air but dislike it for not including a display, you might find the Fitbit Inspire 3 worth considering. The Inspire 3 can track your activity, heart rate, stress, blood oxygen, and sleep. For women, it also has menstrual health tracking capabilities. The tracker has over 20 exercise modes and offers automatic exercise and sleep tracking.
Apart from tracking different health and fitness metrics, the Inspire 3 will send notifications in case of a high/low heart rate and irregular heart rhythm, and will also give you reminders to move your body. Thanks to the 0.76-inch color OLED touchscreen display, the Inspire 3 can keep you connected at all times by sending you calls, texts, and app notifications from your phone.
Fitbit says the battery can last up to 10 days on a single charge. It has 4 GB of storage and is water-resistant up to 164 feet. The Fitbit Inspire 3 is also compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones as long as your device is running at least Android 9 or iOS 15. The main catch with this tracker is that some features are locked behind a premium subscription, such as advanced analytics. The Fitbit Inspire 3 costs about $100 and comes in a black body with a band that is either colored in Midnight Zen, Morning Glow, or Lilac Bliss.
Amazfit Helio Strap
This fitness tracker is more like the Google Fitbit Air because it features a bracelet-like design and doesn't have a display from which you can view your tracked health and fitness data. Instead, you have to use a companion app for that. However, the main advantage that Amazfit's Helio Strap Fitness Tracker has over the Fitbit Air is that the companion Zepp app is completely free to use — there's no subscription or even a one-time fee that you need to pay. Amazfit's alternative offers all-day health and fitness tracking, and it's capable of measuring your heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep quality, and stress.
The tracker is also meant for working out, and it has 27 different sports modes. Amazfit says the tracker can help you track reps, sets, and rest periods, and it can also show sports-specific performance analysis like VO2 max, training load, and recovery, which are all handy if you're trying to improve your fitness. It doesn't have GPS built in, which might be a dealbreaker for some, but it promises up to 10 days of battery life – three days more than Google's Fitbit Air. You can buy Amazfit's Helio Strap Fitness Tracker for just $100.
Prxxhri VR11 Smart Health Ring
If you prefer a smart ring to the bracelet-like design of the Fitbit Air, then you might want to consider the Prxxhri VR11 Smart Health Ring. This is a budget-friendly smart ring that costs between $60 and $100, depending on the color that you pick. It has built-in tracking capabilities, and it can measure different health and fitness metrics. Some of the metrics that this smart ring can measure include sleep quality, steps, exercise, and heart rate, as well as the menstrual cycle for women.
Unlike the Fitbit Air, which Google says will last up to a week, the Prxxhri VR11 Smart Health Ring will only last for two to three days on a single charge. It's only with the charging case that the ring can last for at least 10 days. This smart ring is water-resistant and can still function normally when submerged up to a depth of 262 feet. That means you can wear this ring when swimming without worrying about water damage. Since the Prxxhri is a smart ring, the only way to view your data is through the companion app available on both Android and iOS.
Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch
The Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch is also a great alternative to the Google Fitbit Air if you have a budget of less than $100. Even better, this smartwatch is cheaper than the Fitbit Air, as it only costs $79. It might not have the premium polish or high-end features that exist on some smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, but the Amazfit Bip 6 is one of the best budget smartwatches with incredible battery life.
For context, this watch promises 14 days of runtime under normal use (or up to 26 days when Battery Saver mode is activated and just six days with heavy usage) from its 340 mAh battery, which is better than what Google's Fitbit Air offers. And this is despite the Amazfit Bip 6 having a 1.97-inch AMOLED display. That display has 2,000 nits of maximum brightness that Amazfit says ensures easier content readability even under bright sunlight. It comes with a built-in GPS, and you can download maps for offline navigation, although this smartwatch only comes with a paltry 512 MB of storage and 64 MB of memory.
The Amazfit Bip 6 offers all-day health monitoring and can track your heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen, breathing rate, and stress, as well as your physical activities, with over 140 workout modes supported. This smart watch is also water-resistant up to 164 feet deep. As expected from a smart watch, you can text or make calls via the Amazfit Bip 6 and keep up with your app notifications directly on the wrist.
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 10
The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 10 is a great alternative to the Fitbit Air if you want a fitness tracker that promises even longer battery life. For context, Xiaomi says that this fitness tracker can last up to 21 days on a single charge. This fitness tracker features a 1.76-inch AMOLED display that lets you view tracked metrics directly. The available display has a maximum brightness of 1,500 nits, which should enable you to read the contents of the screen clearly even under direct sunlight, according to Xiaomi. In regard to tracking, the Mi Smart Band 10 can measure your sleep, heart rate, and blood oxygen.
You can use it to track your cycles and physical activity with over 150 sports modes supported. The Mi Smart Band 10 is half the price of the Fitbit Air at $50. Like the Fitbit Air, there's no built-in GPS, which might be a bummer to some, but it isn't totally a dealbreaker. You can also link the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 10 to Xiaomi's Mi Fitness app to access your measured data on your iOS or Android device. If you want, you can even sync your data to the Google Fit app.
How we selected these Google Fitbit Air alternatives
The Google Fitbit Air is a lightweight tracker that only costs $100, and its price was a major consideration in our selection process. We wanted to find alternatives that are budget-friendly, like the Fitbit Air, but don't go over the $100 mark without any discounts applied. The second factor in our selection process was the available features. The Fitbit Air can track a handful of fitness and health data, such as heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep.
As such, we made sure to look for alternatives that can offer some, if not all, of the tracking features available on the Fitbit Air. Since the Fitbit Air doesn't have a display, which might be a dealbreaker to some, we considered some alternatives with a small footprint that offer a display for viewing tracked metrics in an instant without pulling out your phone. Finally, we also recommended a smartwatch and a smart ring to offer variety.