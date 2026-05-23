5 Google Fitbit Air Alternatives You Should Check Out For Under $100

If you like the idea of a fitness tracker that's light like the Fitbit Air but dislike it for not including a display, you might find the Fitbit Inspire 3 worth considering. The Inspire 3 can track your activity, heart rate, stress, blood oxygen, and sleep. For women, it also has menstrual health tracking capabilities. The tracker has over 20 exercise modes and offers automatic exercise and sleep tracking.

Apart from tracking different health and fitness metrics, the Inspire 3 will send notifications in case of a high/low heart rate and irregular heart rhythm, and will also give you reminders to move your body. Thanks to the 0.76-inch color OLED touchscreen display, the Inspire 3 can keep you connected at all times by sending you calls, texts, and app notifications from your phone.

Fitbit says the battery can last up to 10 days on a single charge. It has 4 GB of storage and is water-resistant up to 164 feet. The Fitbit Inspire 3 is also compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones as long as your device is running at least Android 9 or iOS 15. The main catch with this tracker is that some features are locked behind a premium subscription, such as advanced analytics. The Fitbit Inspire 3 costs about $100 and comes in a black body with a band that is either colored in Midnight Zen, Morning Glow, or Lilac Bliss.