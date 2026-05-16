4 Things You Need To Know Before Buying A Google Fitbit Air

The Google Fitbit Air is a lightweight fitness tracker with no built-in screen that looks and feels more like a bracelet than anything else. But what's special is that it uses Google's Gemini AI to empower Google Health and fitness tracking from the device and provide guided coaching. It resembles something like Whoop fitness trackers, another low-profile, bracelet-first series of wearables.

The actual device portion is a small, removable module engineered in a puck or slight oval shape that fits in the palm of your hand. That core device can be swapped out with different bands, allowing you to personalize your style pretty much any way you want. There's even a limited-edition Stephen Curry-inspired version with unique coloring.

Meanwhile, all the functionality and features are delivered not just through the device but also the Fitbit app. A Fitbit app that completely changed with a new redesign, by the way. But as stylish and attractive as they are, before you run out and buy a Fitbit Air from Google, there are definitely several things you'll want to know. Here are some of those major points laid out and explained in full.