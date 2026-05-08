Your Fitbit App Is About To Completely Change — Here's Why

Alongside the launch of the new screenless Google Fitbit Air tracker, Google has confirmed that the Fitbit app is officially being phased out and will be replaced with the Google Health app. Back in 2023, a switch began when Google mandated that all new users sign up to Fitbit using a Google account. This migration for existing users completes in May 2026, while anyone who hasn't moved their account by July 15, 2026, will see it deleted. That's all setting up for the change fans expected to see come, with Google taking over the experience with its own branded app.

The Google Health app looks similar in several ways to the Fitbit app, but it's organized very differently and adds lots of new features. Chief among these is Google Health Coach, a Gemini AI-driven feature that launched in public preview in October 2025 but will now be officially opening up to everyone. It gathers information about you through natural language conversation and even photos, and it tracks your workouts and habits, to help you build a proper plan to reach your health and wellness goals. If you use Google Fit, you'll also be invited to move your data over, as that app will cease to exist, folded into this new one as well.