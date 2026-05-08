Your Fitbit App Is About To Completely Change — Here's Why
Alongside the launch of the new screenless Google Fitbit Air tracker, Google has confirmed that the Fitbit app is officially being phased out and will be replaced with the Google Health app. Back in 2023, a switch began when Google mandated that all new users sign up to Fitbit using a Google account. This migration for existing users completes in May 2026, while anyone who hasn't moved their account by July 15, 2026, will see it deleted. That's all setting up for the change fans expected to see come, with Google taking over the experience with its own branded app.
The Google Health app looks similar in several ways to the Fitbit app, but it's organized very differently and adds lots of new features. Chief among these is Google Health Coach, a Gemini AI-driven feature that launched in public preview in October 2025 but will now be officially opening up to everyone. It gathers information about you through natural language conversation and even photos, and it tracks your workouts and habits, to help you build a proper plan to reach your health and wellness goals. If you use Google Fit, you'll also be invited to move your data over, as that app will cease to exist, folded into this new one as well.
Key features of the Google Health app
Once you have migrated your Fitbit app data to a Google Account, if you haven't already, the app will automatically switch to Google Health starting May 19, 2026. From there, you'll notice the new layout and features. This includes data divided into four tabs for Today, Fitness, Sleep, and Health. You can customize the top dashboard to better see trends, progress, and how different aspects of your health fit together, not just exist in silos. It works with third-party apps like MyFitnessPal if you want to integrate nutrition tracking as well. For those in the U.S., you will also be able to sync medical records to view lab results, medications, and more all in one place.
Building AI heavily into the experience is Google Health Coach, which leverages Gemini to help you build a weekly plan. After a quick onboarding conversation explaining your goals, daily routines, what equipment you have access to, injuries, and more using natural language conversation, the Coach will provide personalized guidance. As details change, you can also express this to the virtual coach to get modifications. Share more and Health Coach will continue to adapt and get smarter. It can do things like provide customized workout plans, help you get better sleep, and provide summaries of your health.
What this change means
This change not only impacts Fitbit users but also Google Pixel Watch owners, who will also use this redesigned app. The change solidifies Google's ownership of Fitbit and rebrands the app to carry its name and the power of Gemini AI. However, note that, as with Fitbit and the Fitbit Premium subscription, you will need a Google Health Premium subscription to unlock all the benefits. Among the upgrades with Premium is the ability to ask Health Coach personalized questions, get adaptive fitness plans, detailed health insights, access to medical record summaries, a library of workouts and mindfulness sessions, and more. This remains similar to the experience with Fitbit, which kept many features behind a Premium paywall as well.
With the base version of the Google Health app, you'll get basic activity tracking, sleep tracking, health tracking including vitals, and health and wellness logging, but not much else. It won't be nearly as comprehensive. The good news? Those who already subscribe to Google AI Pro and Ultra get Google Health Premium included, adding more value to those existing or new AI subscriptions. It's a big change, but one that many Fitbit owners saw coming since the account migration was announced back in 2023. It was only a matter of time before Google retired the Fitbit app, and that day has finally come. You might think there's no need for a Fitbit anymore, but with these upgrades, there very well might still be.