Google Adds AI Health Coach For iOS Fitbit Users As Apple Withdraw Plans

According to Fitbit, the experience of using its AI health coach will be like going to the gym for the first time. You'll talk with the AI about your goals and lifestyle, so it can understand how to provide you with the best data (as if you live an active life, if you're trying to lose weight, get back on track after an injury, and so on).

The difference of this AI coach is that it's expected to be highly adaptable, so if you had a poor night's sleep, there's something on your schedule, or priorities changed, it will give you guidance based on everything happening in your life. Besides that, Google says this AI coach looks at the "bigger picture," and not only at daily goals, as the ultimate goal is to bring consistency to users' health and fitness initiatives.

In an enterprise page, Google also highlights how the personal health coach can be great for preventive care, as it can understand and interpret your wellness data, in addition to overall fitness information and sleep consistency. The company says the health data isn't used for Google Ads, and that users have total control over what to share with the AI personal coach and also what not. Still, not everybody is sold on these privacy claims.