Google Adds AI Health Coach For iOS Fitbit Users As Apple Withdraw Plans
Following a report that Apple pushed back its plans to introduce an AI health coach subscription as part of its new features expected for iOS 27, Google is doing the exact opposite, introducing an AI health coach to Fitbit Premium users on iOS. According to a Fitbit community blog post, the health tracker is offering a Public Preview of its upcoming AI personal health coach for iOS users.
For now, only paid or trial Fitbit Premium subscribers with an up-to-date app and operating system, in addition to a few other requirements, can join the Public Preview. If they meet the criteria, they can take advantage of Google's AI health coach, which has been available to try on Android devices for a few months now. Google says this 24/7 digital advisor can offer tips and guidance across three main points: fitness, sleep, and holistic health, which are all features the activity tracker already offers.
Here's everything Fitbit's AI coach will be tackling
According to Fitbit, the experience of using its AI health coach will be like going to the gym for the first time. You'll talk with the AI about your goals and lifestyle, so it can understand how to provide you with the best data (as if you live an active life, if you're trying to lose weight, get back on track after an injury, and so on).
The difference of this AI coach is that it's expected to be highly adaptable, so if you had a poor night's sleep, there's something on your schedule, or priorities changed, it will give you guidance based on everything happening in your life. Besides that, Google says this AI coach looks at the "bigger picture," and not only at daily goals, as the ultimate goal is to bring consistency to users' health and fitness initiatives.
In an enterprise page, Google also highlights how the personal health coach can be great for preventive care, as it can understand and interpret your wellness data, in addition to overall fitness information and sleep consistency. The company says the health data isn't used for Google Ads, and that users have total control over what to share with the AI personal coach and also what not. Still, not everybody is sold on these privacy claims.
What happened to Apple AI coach efforts?
Apple has reportedly been planning to introduce its AI health coach for at least over a year, as this feature was expected for last year's WWDC 2025. While the company postponed the announcement, recent rumors indicate that it could be unveiled as soon as iOS 26.4, or even at the WWDC 2026 with the iOS 27 introduction.
However, with Bloomberg saying Apple scrapped its plans due to the AI health coach not meeting the standards for a new subscription, it seems the company might slowly integrate some of its ongoing efforts on the Health app in the upcoming updates. For example, Apple has reportedly made a studio in California to record medical-based information about health data, offering users guidance over their data.
Besides that, the company just started testing AI features for Apple Watch, with functions like Workout Buddy, and Apple Fitness+ AI dubbed programs to offer its catalog to a broader audience. At the end of the day, it seems Apple might continue to add value to its current subscriptions and features, even though it isn't offering anything on top of what competitors already are. That said, we'll discover more about its health-related plans in a couple of months, once WWDC 2026 kicks in.