Marshall's New Headphones Release Might Make Me Forget AirPods Max

Marshall — known for its amps, speakers, and audio equipment — just revealed its latest Milton A.N.C headphones. Built on its popular line of headphones, which includes my current favorite headphones of the moment, the Major V, this new model combines Marshall's classic design with all the latest features you want from such a device. That includes up to 80 hours of battery life, adaptive active noise cancelling, and some of the latest connectivity features, such as Bluetooth 6.0 and Bluetooth LE. In addition to these new features, the Marshall Milton A.N.C. headphones also received important tweaks to improve the listening experience for all users, including the concern that some customers have that the Major V earcups can be too small.

"If you compare Milton A.N.C. with our other on-ear headphones, like the beloved design of Major V, you'll notice a few big differences. We've increased the ear cushion size to help keep the sound in and improve passive noise attenuation. We've introduced an entirely new driver system tuned to improve bass and treble extension, delivering dynamic Hi-Res audio with rich details," said Nicolas Pignier Delafontaine, senior manager of Audio and Acoustic at Marshall.

With larger earpads and memory foam, Marshall says these headphones are made to be used for long hours. While the company promises up to 80 hours of battery life, if users keep ANC on, they will have around 50 hours, which is more than double of what AirPods Max promises.