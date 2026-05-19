Sony Is Celebrating 10 Years Of 1000X With A Pair Of Luxury Wireless Headphones

Sony has spent a decade defining what a mainstream noise-cancelling headphone should be. The 1000X line, kicked off by the MDR-1000X back in 2016, has gone through a number of over-ear iterations and has, more often than not, been at least one of the default recommendations for anyone shopping in the category. To mark the 10-year anniversary, Sony is doing something a little different — it's launching the 1000X The ColleXion headphones, which are a luxury, design-led take on the formula that sits above the WH-1000XM6 in price.

The new headphones are decidedly not a replacement for the WH-1000XM6, which itself was only launched last year. Sony has been clear that The ColleXion is a "masterpiece" edition — a halo product built around craftsmanship and materials rather than a generational tech leap. At $649, it's priced well above the standard flagship but isn't necessarily better than the WH-1000XM6 in every way. You get metal hinges, a non-folding chassis, and plusher materials.