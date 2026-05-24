5 Cool New Features Recently Added To Android Watches You Need To Try﻿

Google has released several new features in the past six months that smartwatch users who own one of the newer Pixel Watch models, or a compatible non-Pixel Wear OS device, should check out right away. The list of added features includes support for new gestures, a new way to pay for goods and public transport, and an improved method for quickly replying to messages with on-device AI. Google also added a few safety features that will come in handy in specific instances, including standalone earthquake alerts on Wear devices and support for emergency communications via satellite. Finally, the smartwatch can also be used to ensure you don't leave your Android smartphone behind, a feature that goes hand-in-hand with Find Hub updates for Pixel Watches that allow users to find connected devices directly from the wearable.

The Wear OS 6.1 update that rolled out in December is available to Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Watch 4 models. The original Pixel Watch will remain on Wear OS 5.1, however, which means owners won't be able to enjoy any of the new features without upgrading their devices. Also of note is that the March 2026 Pixel Drop targets Pixel Watches specifically. Other devices that can support Wear OS 6 and newer may get some of these features in the future, but it's unclear when that will happen. For now, though, here's an overview of some of the most intriguing of these updates.