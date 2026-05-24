Why You Simply Don't Need To Buy A Smartwatch Anymore
Smartwatches are useful for anyone who wants to quickly view notifications, monitor their health and fitness, and check the time. Having access to apps just by glancing at your wrist means you don't need to pull out your phone to check notifications or see what time it is. Yet, screenless wearable gadgets, and even analog watches, offer similar functionality but without the distractions of notifications and constantly being online.
Smartwatches aren't the only device you can use to track your fitness data. There are several alternatives available that function in similar ways, but aren't quite as noticeable as a massive gadget on your wrist. Fitness rings like the Oura Ring can function like a fitness-focused smartwatch, with the ability to monitor how well you slept and are discreet enough to wear out and about with any outfit. Smartwatches may have had their time to shine, but other wearable items without screens are gaining popularity. Devices like the Whoop band, Fitbit trackers, smart rings, and even headphones can be used to monitor health and fitness and aren't as bulky, heavy, or noticeable as smartwatches.
Reasons you may not need a smartwatch
Smartwatches are convenient but can be considered overwhelming, unsightly, and bulky. If all you want to do is tell the time, an analog watch is designed for just that. If you want to track your fitness data without wearing a watch, other wearables such as the Whoop band are available that offer the same functionality without digital screens, readouts, and constant notifications.
Smartwatches can be distracting as you receive notifications throughout the day. With the watch connected to your phone, it will alert you to each new notification. This can be turned off, but it's still another potential distraction. Smartwatches also may not be particularly stylish, and often stand out when compared to analog watches. Say you're invited to a wedding or black-tie event. While your outfit may look amazing, it may not match your brightly colored smartwatch. Analog watches, meanwhile, are designed to look pristine and elegant, as they are a statement piece and can better pair with outfits.
For anyone that isn't particularly interested in tracking workouts, responding to texts through a smartwatch, or listening to music without your phone, analog watches offer simplicity. Or you may just want to keep it retro, like how old wired headphones are becoming cool again.
Is there any reason to still buy a smartwatch?
For users who are interested in buying a smartwatch, there are still a few reasons to invest in one. You can keep an eye on valuable data like your sleep, steps, and workouts, and they can also take the place of your phone. While there are a few exceptions, you can use a smartwatch to answer calls, respond to messages and emails, and listen to music.
Smartwatches are built for users who may be interested in tracking their health, sleep, and fitness. They are a convenient way to alert you to what's going on with your body. Reddit users note that a smartwatch is great for those who want to focus on an active lifestyle. Having the ability to know your heart rate, miles, and weight loss helps you to track data over time to see what users can do to improve or enhance their overall fitness.
Needing a smartwatch comes down to whether you're interested in monitoring health and easier access to responding to notifications. However, other devices, such as smart rings that can do things that smartwatches can't, provide users with similar data and are, in most cases, lighter, more convenient, and provide fewer distractions than a typical smartwatch.