Why You Simply Don't Need To Buy A Smartwatch Anymore

Smartwatches are convenient but can be considered overwhelming, unsightly, and bulky. If all you want to do is tell the time, an analog watch is designed for just that. If you want to track your fitness data without wearing a watch, other wearables such as the Whoop band are available that offer the same functionality without digital screens, readouts, and constant notifications.

Smartwatches can be distracting as you receive notifications throughout the day. With the watch connected to your phone, it will alert you to each new notification. This can be turned off, but it's still another potential distraction. Smartwatches also may not be particularly stylish, and often stand out when compared to analog watches. Say you're invited to a wedding or black-tie event. While your outfit may look amazing, it may not match your brightly colored smartwatch. Analog watches, meanwhile, are designed to look pristine and elegant, as they are a statement piece and can better pair with outfits.

For anyone that isn't particularly interested in tracking workouts, responding to texts through a smartwatch, or listening to music without your phone, analog watches offer simplicity. Or you may just want to keep it retro, like how old wired headphones are becoming cool again.