What George Lucas' Former Star Wars Partner, Gary Kurtz, Thought Of The Prequels

If you're a fan of the first "Star Wars" trilogy but have serious reservations about its prequels, you're not alone. In fact, you're in excellent company with the late Gary Kurtz, producer of "A New Hope" and "The Empire Strikes Back". In fact, Kurtz and "Star Wars" creator George Lucas were already at odds with the creation of "Return of the Jedi," which at one point was titled "Revenge of the Jedi" (Lucas changed the title before release, saying that reJedi Knights shouldn't focus on revenge).

The problem started when Lucas and Kurtz disagreed about changes Lucas had made to "Return of the Jedi." While Lucas, famously, ended the first trilogy with a happily-ever-after celebration among the film's heroes and the Ewoks, the original outline the duo conceived had called for an ending Kurtz described as "bittersweet and poignant," and more "emotionally nuanced."

By the time "Return of the Jedi" came out in theaters, Kurtz was no longer involved with the franchise. Kurtz's replacement, Howard Kazanjian, claimed in an episode of "Icons Unleashed" that Kurtz had gone over budget and wasn't told that he had been replaced until after he'd already started working on "Return of the Jedi." However, Kurtz told The LA Times in 2010 that he and Lucas parted ways amicably over creative differences, freeing up Kurtz to produce "The Dark Crystal."