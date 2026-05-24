Here's How Distracting Your Phone Notifications Really Are (According To Science)

There used to be a time when people weren't expected to be available 24/7. The news came by mail once or twice a day, and gossip came by way of magazine or mouth. Gone are those days. The ubiquity of smartphones has eliminated whatever semblance of privacy we had. All day long, our phones are blowing up with text messages, emails, DMs, and push notifications from Uber Eats (which discussed using AI on restaurant food photos) urging you to get Chinese food even though you just ordered from them an hour ago. This constant barrage of notifications can sure get annoying, but there's a bigger problem than that. Push notifications are closely correlated with smartphone addiction, and research is showing that these disruptions are disabling our attention spans and actually slowing our overall reaction times.

In 2022, a team of psychologists from the University of Arkansas and Plymouth University in England challenged a group of college students to complete cognitive tests while being periodically interrupted by the sound of a phone vibrating, as well as a computer-generated control tone. The results, published in the journal PLOS-One, showed that participants responded to tasks slower when interrupted by the phone as opposed to another sound. This mirrors the results of a 2016 study done at the Catholic University of Korea and published in Computational Intelligence and Neuroscience, which found that people responded slower to tasks and had a higher rate of error when being interrupted by phone notifications. More worrying still, this is only the tip of a very dangerous iceberg.